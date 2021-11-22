Best Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy Z Fold 3 $300 off, Sony Xperia 1 III $100 off, OnePlus 9 Pro all-time low, more

We are now tracking some seriously impressive Black Friday Android smartphone deals, and the biggest shopping event of the year is just getting under way. With massive price drops already landing on the latest models from the biggest brands out there, including Samsung, Sony, and OnePlus, just to name a few, shippers can already take advantage of massive price drops without needing to wait for Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper. Be sure to head below to browse through some of the most exciting Black Friday Android smartphone deals our team at 9to5Toys has uncovered thus far.

Black Friday Android smartphone deals are now going live!

The Black Friday festivities are kicking off even sooner than many expected, with some of the best deals already going live on handsets from OnePlus, Sony, and Samsung. We are now tracking some of the lowest prices ever on the entire lineup of OnePlus smartphones, as well as Samsung’s latest foldable models, and some of the very first cash discounts ever on smartphones that just released this fall.

New all-time lows hit Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones

Black Friday price drops are now live on the latest foldable handsets from Samsung with up to $300 in savings over at Amazon. The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is down to $1,499 shipped from the typical $1,800 price tag, marking the best we’ve seen set only once before this summer. As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888, which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back.

Sony’s brand new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone now $100 off

This morning saw the the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone drop to $1,198 shipped. Having just released this fall, you’re looking at the very first discount with $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Delivering the latest smartphone from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display. Though the flagship specs don’t end there, as you’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot.

The best prices of the year now live from OnePlus

The entire OnePlus lineup is already seeing massive Black Friday price drops ahead of Thanksgiving — OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8T bundles, and more.

Headlining the price drops, you can now pick up the OnePlus 9 Pro at $799 shipped, or for $1 more at Amazon. Typically $1,069, you’re looking at the best price to date at $1 under our early Black Friday mention earlier in the month and a total of $270 in overall savings. OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship handset with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to power the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Its 5-sensor camera array is supported by Hasselblad’s fine-tuning, and there’s also 65W Warp Charge functionality, too.

The unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone is now starting at $449, with a a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z as well. Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, there’s a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge technology.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

