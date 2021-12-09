Deals: Lenovo Chromebook S330 hits $193, Anker USB-C chargers from $17, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Lenovo Chromebook S330 at $193. That’s alongside Amazon’s eero mesh Wi-Fi system at $159 and these Anker USB-C chargers from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 deal enters at $193

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 64GB for $193. Normally fetching $245, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings is the best we’ve seen since all the way back in January, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Whether it’s just as a lightweight web browsing machine or your everyday driver, Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook is a notable solution thanks to its 14-inch 1080p display. There’s also eight-hour battery life to keep you going all day long as well as 64GB of eMMC storage and USB-C connectivity. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Amazon’s 3-pack eero mesh Wi-Fi system hits $159

Amazon is offering its three-pack of eero mesh Wi-Fi system routers for $159. Sitting at a regular price of $249 for most of 2020, this system dropped to $199 at the top of the year and is now at a new 2021 low. You can also score the 4-pack at $199, down from the usual $249 in today’s sale.

While it might not be the new pricey Wi-Fi 6 Pro model, most folks with homes under the 5,000-square feet today’s system covers (that don’t have a modem that supports the latest Wi-Fi standard) will be just fine with this setup. This whole home system connects to your existing modem with a 10 minute (or less) setup and supports internet speeds up to 350Mb/s with dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity (802.11a/b/g/n/ac). Alongside Alexa and Apple HomeKit support, you’re looking at automatic security updates, smartphone monitoring, and a pair of “auto-sensing Gigabit ports” on each of the three included routers.

Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers fall to Amazon lows

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $17. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at the very first discount we’ve tracked since launching back in September at $3 off. As Anker’s latest and most compact charger, its new Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

If 20W of power won’t cut it, Anker’s offical Amazon storefront is also rolling those rare savings over to another one of its new chargers. Right now, the 40W Nano Pro 2-port USB-C Charger is also on sale, dropping to $36 in a variety of styles. Returning to the launch discount price, this is down from the $40 price tag you’ll have paid as of late and only the second notable discount. This one packs much of the same design cues as the lead deal, just with a second USB-C port and twice as much power. Learn more in our launch coverage.

