Bluetti’s Christmas sale has the perfect battery systems to keep your home and holiday lights on

As its Christmas gift to you, Bluetti is extending its Black Friday deals, offering hundreds of dollars off its high-capacity home battery backup systems that will keep your home and holiday lights powered.

Beyond just bringing back and expanding on their recent Black Friday deals, Bluetti is also running a festive “Christmas Luck Wheel” promotion. Any customer who completes a purchase of over $1,000 gets the chance to spin Luck Wheel, which is guaranteed to give a prize. Winners can take home a six-foot Christmas tree, a free power station, or other holiday gifts.

Bluetti AC300 deals & bundles

The flagship in Bluetti’s line of power systems is the AC300, as it best exemplifies the company’s goal of being “modular.” Rather than selling bulky power systems with massive, heavy batteries that can’t be easily transported, Bluetti breaks things down into individual “modules.” Each of Bluetti’s batteries and stations can easily be moved by a single person, making the system portable in a way others aren’t. This also has the advantage of letting you steadily build your system rather than needing to buy everything all at once.

The AC300 has no battery capacity of its own, serving solely as a power station to reduce weight, but it’s capable of connecting with multiple Bluetti batteries like the B300 to offer up to 3,000W of 120V power with as high as 12,288 Wh of capacity. Incredibly, you can double the voltage, wattage, and capacity of your AC300 system with Bluetti’s Fusion Box Pro to connect additional batteries. You can also charge the AC300 with AC power and solar panels simultaneously, at up to 5,400W.

During Bluetti’s Christmas sale, bundles with the AC300 are available starting at $3,199, a full $500 discount from the usual base price. But the best deals are on bundles that include solar panels. For $5,699 (down from the usual $7,444 bundle price), you can get the Bluetti AC300 power station, two B300 batteries, and three of Bluetti’s PV200 foldable solar panels, each capable of up to 200W charging.

Bluetti AC200 MAX deals & bundles

Elsewhere in the lineup, the Bluetti AC200 MAX may make a better initial investment for some, as the power station has a built-in 2,048Wh battery, capable of putting out up to 2,200W of power. While the built-in battery adds a good bit of weight, it makes an easy first purchase, and you can expand later on with up to two B230 or two B300 batteries. The AC200 MAX is currently on sale for Bluetti’s Christmas promotion starting at $1,899 – a $200 discount.

When paired with solar panels, you can charge the AC200 MAX to 80% with just two hours of direct sunlight. You can pick up the AC200 MAX in a bundle with three foldable solar panels for just $2,999, down $747 for the Christmas sale. A lesser bundle with the AC200P, which has a bit less wattage and isn’t expandable, can also be picked up for $1,699.

More deals on Bluetti systems

Bluetti is also discounting some of its more affordable power stations, which are perfect for emergency situations and camping trips. The EB55 has a 537Wh capacity battery built-in that can put out up to 700W of power, while the EB70S is a bit higher up with 800W of power and a 716Wh capacity. For the Christmas sale, Bluetti is discounting both power stations by $50.

More importantly, both stations are meant to be charged with solar power. Continuing the steep discounts on solar bundles, you can pick up the EB70S and a foldable solar panel for $949 or a similar bundle with the EB55 for $899.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: