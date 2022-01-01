[Update: Claim now] Google adds five Stadia Pro games for January 2022, including Darksiders III

January 2022 will see Google add five games to Stadia Pro in a slight decrease from the previous drop to kick off the new year in gaming.

Update 1/1: The January 2022 games — Darksiders III, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Saturday, January 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Darksiders III ($39.99):

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth.

That’s followed by The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark ($12.99), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ($39.99), Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut ($9.99), and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders ($24.99):

Delouse your room with sage and pack up your travel-sized ouija board, it’s time to re-enter Twin Lakes – America’s 34th most haunted city. Join Detective McQueen as he puzzles his way through 6 chilling cases, risking life and pixelated limb to solve the macabre mysteries that plague the poor town.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 18th century England. A paranormal force has summoned a demon-infested castle, revealing crystal shards infused with tremendous magical power.

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is a powder keg of high octane, hair-whipping, hip shaking action! Winner of IGN’s Game of the Year and Metacritic’s highest rated game of 2010, this enhanced classic features thousands of frames of animation and huge multi-sprite bosses. Guide Half-Genie Shantae through burning deserts, enchanted forests, dripping caverns and deadly labyrinths. With its infectious characters, flirtatious humor, and deliciously outlandish action, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge offers up all the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action you can handle! Now with new features, including unlockable Magic Mode and rebalanced gameplay.

A new heroic dragon and rider are taking to the skies and only you can help them defeat the evil villains who destroyed a dragon sanctuary created by Hiccup, Toothless, and his dragon riders.

This month sees four claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: Cthulhu Saves Christmas (on Dec. 24), Figment (Dec. 31) and Street Power Football and Mafia III (Jan. 1).

The count now stands at 45 titles after the additions/subtractions:

MotoGP20, Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, Little Big Workshop, Figment, Destroy All Humans!, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Crayta: Premium Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, DIRT 5, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, The Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Street Power Football, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, ARK: Survival Evolved, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Unto the End, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Darksiders III, Bloodstained, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro January 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

