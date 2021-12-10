[Update: Unto The End] Google adds six Stadia Pro games for December 2021

For the final drop of 2021, Stadia Pro is getting six games in a bigger month than usual that’s mostly in line with past December offerings.

Update 12/10: Unto The End is now available to claim for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Update 12/1: The first December 2021 games — TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, and Foreclosed — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Next Wednesday, December 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with two new ones (both $39.99) launching directly to Stadia Pro:

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS. OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots have a new commander – you! Assemble your squad and roll out for battle against the Decepticons… and team up in local multiplayer and get your friends in on the action. We’ve got Wreckfest coming your way on Stadia Pro, also on December 1. This action-packed demolition derby themed racing game features soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading. Choose from demolition derbies and more traditional track races. It’s all about fun, breakneck racing and over-the-top crashes.

This is followed by Destroy All Humans ($39.99), The Falconeer: Warrior Edition ($29.99), Foreclosed ($19.99), and Little Nightmares (bundle — $29.99) . Unto The End ($24.99), which was delayed in October, should also be coming on December 10.

Update: Little Nightmares has been removed from the Stadia blog post. Our article has been updated, along with a separate correction to the total count, accordingly.

This month sees one claimable game leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on November 30: Everspace and PGA TOUR 2K21 (on Dec 8).

The count now stands at 44 titles after the additions/subtractions:

MotoGP20, Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, Little Big Workshop, Figment, Destroy All Humans!, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Crayta: Premium Edition, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, DIRT 5, Killer Queen Black, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Kemono Heroes, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, The Darkside Detective, FLOOR KIDS, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Street Power Football, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Blue Fire, Moonlighter, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, ARK: Survival Evolved, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Unto the End, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro December 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

