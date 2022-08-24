Tidal adding ‘Early Access’ beta program for new features, coming to Android soon

Tidal has gained some traction in the last couple of years for housing quality Hi-Fi audio for streaming. Though it has a decent fanbase, Tidal is far from perfect. Rolling out now, Tidal is inviting users to its Early Access Program, which will allow beta testing for new features and updates.

Only in the past few years did we start defaulting to music streaming for audio consumption. Prior to that advancement, music was either downloaded or played from a physical medium; even sooner did we start seeing “Hi-Fi” streaming services like Tidal appear.

Tidal is for those who want to get the most detail and quality out of their music, even on mobile. Of course, that comes at a price. The highest tier in Tidal will cost you around $20/month – significantly more than most streaming services for a single user.

There is one extra perk, however. Users who do pay for Tidal’s HiFi Plus tier will be able to join the company’s new early access list. Tidal announced this new program through its emailing list to users who subscribe to the highest membership tier, noting that subscribers will be able to get “a sneak peek at the latest features.” You’ll also be able to share feedback with the development team before those features are released to the public.

In its current state, Tidal’s Early Acces Program is only available for iOS users through Apple’s TestFlight app. With that said, Tidal has made it clear that Android support is around the corner.

This program is currently only available for iOS (iPhones), but don’t worry, we’ll be rolling it out for Android shortly.

We’re not sure when Tidal will be rolling out the Early Access Program to Android HiFi Plus users, or even if the program will eventually open up to other subscribers.

