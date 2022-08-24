YouTube Music rolling out big ‘Library’ tab redesign on Android

YouTube Music is significantly redesigning its Library tab on Android with a focus on making it faster to start playing content.

Previously, the Library tab started with a “Recent activity” carousel that shows albums, songs, artists, and playlists with large previews that only allow two full items to appear. This is followed by links to pages for Downloads, Playlists, Albums, Songs, Artists, and Subscriptions.

The redesign switches to a list view that immediately shows content instead of requiring users to first select a page. Tapping a song from this view immediately starts radio playback.

“Library” is the default, but you can switch to Downloads, Uploads, and Device files from the top-left corner. One particularly great thing about this redesign is how your “View my” choice persists through app closures, visiting other pages, and even repeatedly tapping Library in the bottom bar. As such, you can permanently have the Library tab always show media stored offline.

Next up are chips for Playlists, Songs, Albums, and Artists. The first two have pill-shaped FABs (floating action buttons) for New playlist and Shuffle all, respectively. Meanwhile, Artists lets you filter and see Subscriptions.

Lastly, you can filter the main list by Recent activity, Recently added, or Recently played.

We’re seeing this YouTube Music Library redesign widely rolled out today on Android phones and now tablets, but not iOS. Close the app from the Recents menu to get this overhaul to load. Blue introductory prompts explain the UI, including how “your full listening history” is still available in the avatar/account menu.

This is the app’s biggest UI refresh in quite a while as the playlist and album page redesigns are still only on Android tablets.

