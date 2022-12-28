Wednesday’s best deals deliver Samsung’s S21+ Premium Renewed smartphone at $319, more

Now that we’re solidly into the final week of the year, you’ll want to be sure to check out all of the best discounts that are now live for the day. Headlining the discounts is Samsung’s previous-generation S21+ unlocked smartphone deal at $319 in Premium Renewed condition, alongside Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones at a new low of $279. Plus, we have Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Assistant and wireless charging dock at a new low of $20. Then, hit the jump for all of the best Android deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Premium Renewed S21+ hits $319 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a deal on the previous-generation unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $319 in Premium Renewed condition. Down from an original list price of $1,000, today’s deal saves around $200 from its normal going rate at Amazon these days while also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a “pro-grade,” the S21+ packs up to 30X space zoom and leverages its multi-lens array to capture professional-looking shots from your smartphone. On the video side, it can capture up to 8K footage, and the 64MP still camera is great for detailed portraits or landscapes. This S21+ is factory unlocked as well, which means you can use it on essentially any carrier with ease. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones hits new low

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $279 in silver. Normally fetching $398, you’re now looking at the best price ever following a $119 discount. This is still one of the first chances to save, and an extra $69 in savings from our previous Black Friday markdowns. Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around, there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we breakdown how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 falls to new low of $20

Lenovo is offering its Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $20. Down from a $90 list price, today’s deal comes in at $5 below our last mention from earlier in the month and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock that packs Google Assistant alongside a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port to provide an all-in-one experience. Assistant really runs the show here, delivering a full smart display experience to control your smart home. It’s perfect for your nightstand and would make a great belated Christmas gift for those who need a new alarm clock that doubles as a smart home controller and phone charger. Check out our hands-on review to find out even more about the Lenovo Smart Clock 2.

