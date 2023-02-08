Samsung Clock app fixes Galaxy Watch syncing error in new update

The Samsung Clock app doesn’t see many updates, as it’s such a simple tool. Recently, an update has been making the rounds to devices that fixes a persistent issue with the way the Samsung Clock app syncs with paired Galaxy Watch models.

The Galaxy Watch series is meant to be a fitness and productivity companion. Generally speaking, the Galaxy Watch syncs with your device and becomes an extension of your phone. This is especially the case if you use a Galaxy smartphone with the watch. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

Over the past few months, there has been a persistent issue with users that blocks the Samsung Clock app from syncing alarms with the Clock app on the Galaxy Watch. For those that wear their Galaxy Watch when sleeping, a separate custom alarm was needed on the watch itself. The intention is that the Galaxy Watch can pull the users set alarms from the Samsung Clock app on a Galaxy device and initiate those when the time comes.

Recently spotted, an update is starting to roll out that fixes that exact issue. Now, instead of only housing local alarms, the Samsung Clock app (v12.2.05.19) resolves that issue and will now sync up with Galaxy Watch devices running the latest software.

The Samsung Clock app doesn’t get many updates due to its nature; with that, you’ll need to head to the Galaxy Store to check for this new app version, as it won’t be in the Google Play Store on your Samsung phone. There is no further information on when the update will become fully available.

