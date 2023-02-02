What Samsung devices will get One UI 5.1?

The natural next step in software for some Samsung devices is OneUI 5.1. While Samsung confirmed the OS upgrade is coming but didn’t offer many details. We’ll go over which devices are getting the One UI 5.1 upgrade.

One UI 5 is Samsung’s version of Android 13. Though it’s a skinned variation, Samsung has been doing very well in terms of keeping the integrity of Android 13 and bringing out the best parts of Google software. With that One UI 5 is a fantastic OS with nods to Android 13 and some proprietary Samsung tweaks which make it unique.

As a successor, One UI5.1 is the next step for Galaxy devices. As far as what that entails, there are a few changes that we can look forward to when the software starts rolling out. Some interesting changes come to the camera, which now has a color tone selector and even easier access to Expert RAW. In the widget realm, there are now several new widgets being introduced. First is a long-awaited battery widget, followed by a newly designed weather widget.

Related: Where to pre-order the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra and get the best deal

What Galaxy devices will get One UI 5.1?

If anything is certain, it’s that the S23 series will get One UI 5.1. In fact, Samsung announced that the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will run One UI 5.1 out of the box. Samsung also announced that One UI 5.1 will “also “be rolling out to more Galaxy devices soon.”

Found in a recent changelog, there are a few devices that will see an upgrade to One UI 5.1. These mostly consist of flagship devices within the past couple of years.

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

It would make sense for Samsung to bring One UI 5.1 to budget-focused devices as well. The FE series such as the S22 FE and S21 FE are likely to see this upgrade, as well as others. Unfortunately, we don’t have many details on that.

Samsung didn’t make any concrete promises as far as release dates. The hard evidence on any device is the currently running One UI 5.1 on the S23 series. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see.

More on the Galaxy S23:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: