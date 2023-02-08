Samsung and a Swedish carrier gave away Galaxy S23 Ultra and Watch 5 Pro for under $1,000 in limited promo

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is far from a cheap phone. Pair that with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and you’re looking at around $1,650 at full price. However, 100 fortunate customers in Sweden were able to get both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro plus additional Samsung accessories for just under $800 in a mystery box, with no more discounted units available.

The Galaxy S23 is still in its pre-order phase, meaning users who purchase the device now won’t be receiving their order until the deadline ends, which is on February 16. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite the device, sporting a 200MP camera on the back, as well as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 built just for Galaxy. Of course, a high-end flagship phone usually carries a heavy price. Currently, the full MSRP of the Galaxy S23 Ultra sits just shy of $1,200, though there are a ton of pre-order deals that can bring you down a few hundred dollars.

One deal that simply didn’t make its way to the United States is that of one cellular network in Sweden called Comviq. According to multiple users, Comviq held a promotional deal with Samsung during the Galaxy S23 launch. That deal included selling mystery boxes at around $720 a piece (29,140 kr) and limiting them to only 100 in stock.

What was included in the boxes was very much cloak and dagger, though now it’s entirely clear what was actually included in the box. Not only did the mystery boxes contain a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra, but they also housed a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, an additional $450 device. To add to this insane value, an official Rugged Sport Band for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Wireless Charger Trio sit inside as well. The match hurts at a staggering $2,000, give or take.

If the sheer value of the mystery box doesn’t surprise you, it’s worth mentioning that customers who took the leap of faith and bought these limited boxes from Comviq happened to receive them as early as the day after Unpacked 2023. As a reminder, the S23 Ultra is still in the pre-order phase.

Becuase of how much is included in these Galaxy S23 Ultra mystery boxes and the speed at which they were delivered to only 100 individuals, all of it feels very suspicious. However, according to multiple instances online, the deal was very much a reality. While a lot of this feels like a scam, the reality remains that 100 people supposedly got a killer deal on a phone that hasn’t even shipped worldwide.

