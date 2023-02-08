YouTube homepage down for some in partial outage 

On Wednesday afternoon (PT), some YouTube users are reporting issues with the video site. The primary issue is an empty homepage.

“There was a problem with the server [429]” is one error that users are seeing on Android with the retry button not helping. This is also impacting the youtube.com homepage on desktop web.

Three people in our team (US + France) are having issues, but video playback and other parts — Library, channel pages, etc. — continue to work/load. Not all users are seeing this issue.

TeamYouTube has since confirmed the problem on Twitter:

hi, we've seen reports that YouTube homepage is down for some of you 🫠 we're looking into it rn, really sorry if you’re experiencing this we’ll follow up with more soon, thx for your patience 💕 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 9, 2023

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: