YouTube homepage down for some in partial outage 

On Wednesday afternoon (PT), some YouTube users are reporting issues with the video site. The primary issue is an empty homepage.
“There was a problem with the server [429]” is one error that users are seeing on Android with the retry button not helping. This is also impacting the youtube.com homepage on desktop web.
Three people in our team (US + France) are having issues, but video playback and other parts — Library, channel pages, etc. — continue to work/load. Not all users are seeing this issue.
TeamYouTube has since confirmed the problem on Twitter:
Updating…
