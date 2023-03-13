Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra rumored to get camera upgrades sometime this month

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 13th 2023 8:34 am PT

galaxy s23 ultra camera
0 Comments

The camera has been a core point of Samsung’s focus on the Galaxy S23 series, but there’s always room for improvement. Apparently, Samsung is planning an update to improve the camera on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra which is coming later this month.

Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung tipster, reports that an update arriving as soon as later this month will be a “big” update for Galaxy S23 devices with camera optimization in tow. It’s largely unclear what the update might include, but there’s certainly plenty of issues Samsung could be addressing.

As we brought out in our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, motion blur and shutter lag are still major downsides of these cameras, even with the new 200MP sensor on Samsung’s top-end device. There are also the occasional processing quirks that Samsung could be working on improving.

Another pain point Samsung could be addressing may be the blurred edges around photos that some users have been complaining about. As SamMobile brought out, users of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have noticed that the camera tends to only hold sharp focus at the center of the frame, with the edges blurred out quite a bit.

Regardless of what Samsung has in mind, it’s always good to get optimization and improvements as time goes on. We’ll certainly be interested to see how those improvements land.

