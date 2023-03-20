Google rolls out March 2023 update to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, 6a

Last Monday, Google rolled out Android 13 QPR2 with the March 2023 security patch to the Pixel 4a-5a and the 7 series. This March update is now rolling out to the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

The March update arrived a week late — on the 13th, instead of the 6th — for the majority of Pixel phones. Last Monday, the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a did not receive any builds, with the original Tensor chip being the common hardware factor.

It has since emerged that Samsung Exynos modems have severe vulnerabilities. Google said the issue was fixed for Pixel phones with the March 2023 update, and recommended disabling VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling until then. However, it’s not clear whether that was the ultimate reason for the delay.

Whatever the case, the March 2023 update is rolling out today with factory and OTA images now available for the Pixel 6 series. There are global and WINDTRE (Italy)/Canada builds:

Android 13 QPR2 adds a large digital clock to the full Quick Settings page, while the carrier name is now displayed above status bar icons and the battery percentage has been replaced by a remaining day/hour estimate. The Pixel Launcher also sees padding tweaks and larger folders, and Health Connect is now pre-installed.

There are over 40 fixes for the Pixel 6 series, while the Pixel 6a benefits from these three specifically:

Additional tuning for haptics intensity and response in certain conditions

Fix for issue preventing device bootloader from being unlocked in certain conditions

Fix for issue preventing device from booting to Android in certain conditions

Meanwhile, the Pixel Feature Drop speeds up Night Sight on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with Google Camera 8.8 rolling out, while the larger model will get UWB digital car key support. Hold for Me is now coming to Japan and At a Glance adds Cross Device Timers.

