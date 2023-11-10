Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now $300 off, rare Lenovo Tab Extreme discount, more

Black Friday pricing is arriving early on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s now down to the best price ever at $300 off and comes joined by a rare discount on Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with a fun floating hinge design in tow. Just don’t forget to check out Jabra’s new Elite 10 ANC earbuds at $225. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives at Black Friday price early

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for what should be its Black Friday price. The early savings now clock in at $900 for the unlocked 256GB model. This is $300 off the usual $1,200 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s an extra $50 below the fall Prime Day mention. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under-the-hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so-popular S-Pen stylus that can be stored away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with floating hinge design sees rare discount

Best Buy is now offering one of the first price cuts on the Lenovo Tab Extreme Android Tablet at $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100, you’re now looking at a new all-time low of $100 off. This package includes not just the tablet itself with 256GB and 12GB of RAM, but also the Precision Pen 3 and a magnetic folio keyboard. We break down the package over in our review.

Lenovo’s Tab Extreme lives up to its name by providing one of the most capable Android tablet experiences around. It all comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which drives the 14.5-inch 3K OLED display. There’s Dolby Atmos 3D sound for doubling down on the content consumption side of the equation and support for the bundled Precision Pen 3 and keyboard to help with more productive or creative efforts.

Jabra’s new Elite 10 ANC earbuds return to all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $225 across all four colorways. Each one is a drop from the usual $250 price tag that these launched with earlier in the fall and now arrives at all-time lows. This is only the second chance to save so far and matches the original discount from the beginning of October for the best price yet. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable for personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

