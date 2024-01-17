Hands-on: The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are a better buy than the S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ take on a slightly different design this year, with flat edges and a few tempting colors. Inside is a new gauntlet of AI features, and the overall price hasn’t changed, unlike the S24 Ultra. These phones may actually be a better purchase overall.

Samsung took the opportunity at Unpacked to launch a generational upgrade to the Galaxy S lineup. The S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra pack subtle changes over the previous generation, though they aren’t exactly minor.

The smallest design change makes a huge difference

The first big change is the design itself. The smaller S24 and medium S24+ carry a very flat design. Flat display, flat edges, and a flat back. The corners are rounded proportionally to give the phones an attractive silhouette, not unlike the Galaxy S23 lineup or the generation before that, but marking enough of a change, especially in the material.

There has been a lot of hype about the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s titanium build. That design choice brings on minimal changes to the phone itself, and the S24/S24+ carry the familiar aluminum frame. The only thing that’s changed about the metal rails is the finish and shaping, which comes in matte this time around. I personally prefer the matte look, and holding the S24/S24+ in my hand felt a little better than I’ve experienced with Samsung’s previous attempts. The phones just feel more premium.

Another aspect that contributes to the slightly different feel is the roundness of the frame. The Galaxy S23 housed a frame with slightly rounded sides. This year, the radius is gone and the S24 series carries a flat-edged frame. The change is tiny in retrospect, but it makes a huge difference. A matte device looks much better, in my opinion. Add on top of those corners that can be gripped easier, and the phone feels much different in hand. It gives the Galaxy S series a bigger feel in hand, which lends itself to an enticing footprint.

Performance in a smaller package

As you’d expect, the performance of each device felt as snappy as anything. Each houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US, while other regions are expected to get an Exynos processor. The Snapdragon chip does well to drive the phones, but beyond that, it reliably handles some interesting onboard AI programs.

During our time with the devices prior to launch, a few specific applications were demoed, each with its own unique situation. Samsung is loading an Interpreter mode onto the S24 that allows you to easily communicate with someone who speaks a different language, with or without a network connection. The AI-powered tool worked well and has some serious potential as an onboard Samsung app.

That skill extends into the Live Translate feature on the Galaxy S24 series. The tool allows you to speak on the phone with someone speaking a different language. In this feature, you can audibly speak with the person, while AI translates what they say into speech you can understand. The feature has some maturing today. Ironically, testing this feature with a Korean-speaking individual, on the other birthed the term “Galaxy Pizza,” which was assuredly not on purpose.

Samsung is also loading new AI features into the Gallery app, allowing you to make Magic Editor-type edits through Samsung’s app and its generative AI suite. How similar this is to what Google has been doing, we don’t know. We do know that from our limited testing, the feature set works quite well. There were some instances where flora was generated in an image, and the S24 called for a plant that didn’t match the rest of the image, but it was an overall positive experience.

Other familiar AI features, like AI-generated wallpapers, will be available on the device at launch.

In the past, I’ve always gravitated towards the Ultra variant. It’s bigger and has traditionally been the better phone. This year, however, it incorporates the same AI features, houses the same SoC, and brings all of the same colors in a build that feels fantastic. All you’re really buying with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is an S Pen and a better camera. If you’re not massive on photography, the Galaxy S24 or S24+ is going to be a much better buy. The only portion that’d be up in the air is what size you like in a phone.

The sentiment that small, powerful phones are making a comeback is further backed up by the S24 and S24+, which seemingly hold their own and cost a fraction of the cost the more expensive S24 Ultra will. The Galaxy S24 starts at $799, while the S24+ will continue to cost $999 for the 8GB/256GB model.

Both are available for pre-order starting today with a free storage upgrade included. Samsung is also giving away $100 in credit for those who pre-order through its website, in addition to an exclusive $50 credit through 9to5Google‘s links.

