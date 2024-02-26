Google Pixel 7 drops to $499 in today’s best deals, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ $520, more

All of today’s best deals come headlined by a $200 discount on the Google Pixel 7. Right now, you can drop the 256GB model down to $499 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at $520. There’s also this ongoing promotion on Razer’s Kishi V2 Android smartphone controller grip at $82. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on a 256GB Google Pixel 7

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the 256GB Google Pixel 7. This unlocked smartphone with elevated storage now sells for $499 shipped. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low on this configuration. It’s an extra $50 under the retailer’s last sale and saves you $200 in total. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review, and we also break it down below the fold.

Google Pixel 7 may be the previous-generation version of the company’s flagship handset, but it still provides quite a bit of value thanks to today’s offer. It comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Around the back is a dual-sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ sees $80 discount

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $520. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $600 going rate down to the third-best price to date. It’s nearly $80 off and comes within $13 of the all-time low from last fall. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its latest Android tablet that comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. That is packed into a 12.4-inch display that also works with a companion S Pen stylus. Our hands-on report breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

The savings today go beyond just being able to lock-in an $80 discount, too. Amazon is bundling in a $50 off promotion for those who also want to score a new pair of earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE normally sell for $100, but now when you add both the earbuds and the discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ above to your card, you’ll get the latest, budget-friendly buds for $50.

Dock your Android smartphone in Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller for $82. This drops the iPhone 15 and Android gamepad down from its usual $100 price tag in order to mark the best price cut in months. We did last see it on sale for $5 less in December last year, and now it’s $18 off as the fourth-best price to date.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a USB-C connection that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. It also supports just about all of the popular Android smartphones.

