Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ are a tempting entry into Android tablets

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup holds the spot as one of the best Android tablets on the market. Put together an entry-level tablet with a lot of the same specs and an impressive IP68 build, and you have a winner. That’s exactly what the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ look to be.

As a companion release with the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are two “entry-point” devices from Samsung. They come as tablets that hit a reasonable price point while carrying a lot of performance you’d expect with a full-fledged Tab S9.

Both devices are powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and come with either 128GB or 256GB of memory. The Tab S9 FE will house either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while the Tab S9 FE+ will carry 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on your preference.

Both models will house an LCD that tops out at 90Hz. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE will come in at 10.9 inches, corner-to-corner, while the bigger Tab S9 FE+ will hit 12.4 inches. Both tablets will come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which is impressive.

The FE models will find a lot of their value in the battery alone. The smaller Tab S9 FE will come with an 8,000mAh battery, and the bigger model will get 10,090mAh. The Tab S9 FE+ is rated for 20 hours of playback and will have some version of Samsung’s fast charging tech for an easy top-up.

Samsung is choosing to launch these “Fan Edition” tablets at a fantastic starting price of $449. For the same OS and features as the Galaxy Tab S9 with a great battery and strong build, that price tag is more than tempting. The Tab S9 FE and FE+ come as a really nice midrange tablet option that likely won’t sour anyone with a bad experience.

Each tablet will come in Mint, Silver, Gray, or Lavender and will be available on October 10 on Samsung’s website and from select retailers.