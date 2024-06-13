Deals: Galaxy Tab S9+ $290 off, Google Pixel Fold Cases, Pixel smartphones from $400, Sony XM5 buds, more

Today’s deals are headlined by up to $290 off Galaxy Tab S9+ alongside the S9 model from $599. Those offers join ongoing all-time low deals on Pixel 8 and Pixel Fold smartphones as well as the official Google Fold case as well as deep deals on previous-generation Pixel 7 Pro models with over $500 in savings on unlocked units. Sony’s wonderful XM5 Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds have entered this mix at $50 off and you’ll find everything waiting down below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ hits one of its best prices today from $710

Alongside some additional price drops on brand new units below, Woot is stepping in today with a notable offer on the mid-size Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ configurations. While you’ll find the brand new units on sale starting from $869.99 shipped (matching Amazon low on Graphite, $70 above the low on beige), Woot has this same 256GB variant on sale for $709.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $1,000 tablet currently fetching $900 direct from Samsung at $290 off the going rate. It ships with a 90-day warranty from Samsung, is now one of the lowest totals we have tracked – $160 below the Amazon all-time low on the Graphite model, and includes the official S-Pen in the box. Head below for more deals and details on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab lineup.

Here’s the current best prices we are tracking on brand new units for each of the three Samsung Galaxy S9 tablet models:

Official Google Pixel Fold Cases from $38

Joining today’s deals on the Pixel 7 Pro and ongoing offers on both the Pixel 8 configurations and, more specifically, the Google Pixel Fold at $1,299 (that’s $500 off by the way), Amazon is also now offering some notable deals on the official Google Pixel Fold Case from $37.99 shipped. Regularly $60 directly from Google, you’ll find all three colorways marked down right now by up to 35%. Today’s deal undercuts our previous mention by as much as $10 and makes a notable chance to score a solid price drop on all three styles of the official offering.

Sony’s beloved XM5 Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds down at $248

Amazon is now offering the beloved Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds at $248 shipped. This is a straight up $50 price drop from the usual $298 price we see on a regular basis, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. While we have seen plenty of refurbished offers for less, as well as a very brief dip to $230 this spring, today’s offer is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and delivering the same discount we tracked over Black Friday last year. Sony’s XM series headphones have been giving Bose, Apple, and Beats a run for their money for quite some time, with the XM5 earbuds landing in 2023 to do very much the same thing across the in-ear space.

Google’s regularly $999 unlocked Pixel 7 Pro at $420

Alongside ongoing deals on the new Pixel 8 models you’ll find down below, we have spotted another rock-bottom deal on Pixel 7 Pro. Woot is now offering the unlocked 256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro down at $419.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is a new open-box unit with a full 1-year warranty from Google. It is also a regularly $999 smartphone that is now seeing a huge price drop at $579 off the going rate in the Hazel colorway. While this is indeed the lowest price we can find, there are still deals live on entirely new, non open-box models at the following prices: $399.99 for the 128GB model, $439.99 for the 256GB, and $469.99 for 512GB. Either way, you’re looking at the lowest prices we have tracked and a great opportunity to land a still more than capable Google handset at well below the sale prices on the Pixel 8 models you’ll find below.

Latest USB-C Backbone One for Android now at a rare $80, more

The Backbone One is easily among, if not, the best mobile gaming controller out there, and the deals have arrived. We haven’t tracked all that many price drops on the latest USB-C model for both Android and the latest iPhone models, but Amazon is now offering the 2nd generation USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $79.99 shipped. This deal includes both the white PlayStation edition and the black Xbox-style model at the discounted rate. Regularly $100, these Android and iPhone 15 controllers are now seeing solid 20% price drops to deliver the lowest price we can find and a match of our mention from early spring – the only other time it has dropped this low in 2024. Outside of the short-lived Black Friday and holiday offers last year at $10 less, this is on par with the best deals we have seen.

OnePlus Watch 2 hits $250 Amazon low, or $270 with FREE OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Father’s Day sale rages on through this week, but it’s time to give some love to the new OnePlus Watch 2. It landed earlier this year as a marked improvement over the previous iteration, is one of the nicest looking intelligent wearables on the market in my opinion, and it’s now at the best prices we have tracked post launch. Just after receiving a substantial update last month, Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Watch 2 in both colorways down at $249.99 shipped – that’s $50 off and the lowest price we have tracked there since release. While we are also tracking a new $80 all-time low on the latest OnePlus Buds 3, if you buy OnePlus Watch 2 directly from the site, you can score it down at $269.99 shipped with a FREE set of regularly $100 OnePlus Buds 3. So $50 in straight up savings from Amazon, or $130 off going direct, and that’s before the guaranteed $50 trade-on value.

I have said it enough times around here, but I’m a lover of pure, mechanical timepieces for the wrist, no heart rate tracking and fancy displays needed for me. While I do love an Apple Watch Ultra 2, there’s something about the more traditional look of the OnePlus Watch 2 that catches my eye – much like this potentially new edition that was recently spotted in the wild. While it is indeed a smartwatch in just about every way, and one could make an argument that it has a more modern look by comparison to traditional watches, the stainless steel chassis, sporty, almost-diver-like crown, and traditional-looking lugs really do it for me.

