Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 $200 off, Nest WiFi Pro, Bose Ultra ANC Headphones $150 off, 2024 Google TVs from $198, more

Today’s collection of deals features a deep $200 price drop on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 joined by an ongoing offer on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (at one of the best prices we have ever tracked). Those deals join discounts on Google Nest WiFi Pro routers from $80 as well as the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones at up to $150 off and Hisense 2024 Google smart TVs starting at just $198. Head below for a closer look.

Galaxy Tab S9 just fell back to the $599 all-time low at Amazon ($200 off)

Just after a new all-time low landed on its 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone and the ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro dropped back to one of the best prices ever at $120, Amazon is now offering the base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The 11-inch tablet comes as part of the latest and greatest from the brand, fetching a regular price at $800 and now starts from $599 shipped via Amazon. This is more than $200 off, $70 below our previous Amazon mention, and the best price we can find. It is also $100 less than the sale price you’ll find directly from Samsung right now and well below the $120 off we featured at the beginning of May, making for a compelling offer to bring home the most affordable of Samsung’s flagship Android tablet experiences.

Google’s Wi-Fi 6E Nest WiFi Pro routers with 2,200 sq. ft. coverage now start from $80

Pricing on the latest Google Nest WiFi Pro routers has now dropped even lower at Amazon alongside some notable Geek Squad refurbished options over at Best Buy. The Google Nest WiFi Pro is now starting from $142.99 shipped over at Amazon in new condition. But you’ll also find them in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition via Best Buy starting from $79.99 shipped. The latter of which has been “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right away” and ship with a 90-day warranty. Regularly $200 a pop, you’re looking at $53 in savings on the new unit at Amazon and a sizable $120 off via Best Buy right now. The new unit listing is $18 under our previous mention as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details.

Huge deal drops latest Bose refurb QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to $279

We are now tracking the lowest total we have seen yet on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones outside of a very limited Verizon offer. Directly from Bose, and its world-class refurbishment program (they are basically new), you can now land a set down at $279.25 shipped using code SUMMER20 at checkout. They carry a regular price of $429 and are currently on sale at Amazon for $379 in new condition – only once for a brief time did we see them drop to the $339 all-time low there. Head below for more details.

As far as I’m concerned, there are really only a few options when it comes to ANC over-ears on this level – its either Bose, Apple, Sony, or new Sonos Ace. And the Bose Ultra are a more than compelling option that are now well below the price on any of those.

New lows land on Hisense’s affordable 2024 A7 Google Smart TVs from $198

Joining some ongoing price drops on the higher-end 2024 models, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Hisense A7 Series 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV at $279.99 shipped. This more modest option landed on Amazon at over $380 back in April, but actually fetches a regular price tag at $350. Today’s $80 price drop delivers a brand new 2024 Hisense Google TV to your space at a new Amazon all-time low – it is also now matched at Best Buy and joined by discounts on other sizes you’ll find down below.

And here are the ongoing price drops on the higher-end Google smart TVs from the brand:

Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop back to one of the best prices ever

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro back down at $159.99 shipped, but Woot is now crushing that deal with an offer down at $119.99 Prime shipped in all three colorways. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. These Samsung wireless earbuds remain the brand’s flagship offering, and are now seeing one of the best deals we have tracked on the US version with the full Samsung warranty at $110 off. Today’s deal delivers nearly 48% in savings and comes in well below the $170 sale price you’ll find directly from Samsung right now. This is matching the best we have tracked this year. In our hands-on review, we said the Buds 2 are “simply Stellar” and especially for folks using a Samsung handset.

