Deals: Unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 $270 off, OnePlus Buds 3 back at all-time low, portable JBL speakers, more

Wednesday is here and so is a deep $270 price drop on the unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 with prices down at $850 in multiple colors. Those offers join the return of all-time low pricing on the 2024 OnePlus Buds 3, complete with ANC and up to 44 hours of battery life, down at $80. We then move over to some summer-ready portable JBL speakers starting from $33 alongside ongoing deals on Google smart TVs, and more. Everything is waiting for you down below.

Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $270 off

While we did recently spot a notable price drop on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android smartphone, it has since jumped back up to the regular $1,120 regular price on the 512GB model. But now, once again, Amazon is offering the elevated storage model down at $849.99 shipped in all four colorways it offers. Joining an ongoing deal on its larger Fold 5 counterpart, the retro-modern Galaxy Z Flip 5 has returned to its 2024 all-time low at $270 off the going rate in the 512GB configuration – Amazon is actually now offering the 512GB model at the same price as the 256GB. Currently sitting at the full $1,000 and $1,120 directly from Samsung, there is some massive savings right now at Amazon. Hit up our hands-on review.

New OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC return to $80 all-time low

The new OnePlus Buds 3 landed earlier this year, receiving mostly universal praise along the way and we are now tracking another chance to save. Over on the official OnePlus site, you can now land a set in Metallic Grey or Splendid Blue down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the only straight-up cash discount we have tracked on Amazon since release. There were some limited bundle offers with more expensive tech and the like, plus you can still grab an entirely FREE set if you purchase a discounted OnePlus Watch 2 down at $270, but today’s offer is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked. As detailed in our launch coverage, the OnePlus Buds 3 released earlier this year as a mid-range option with some pro-grade features in tow.

JBL Bluetooth speakers get you summer ready at up to $150 off

Just after taking a hands-on look at the behemoth new JBL PartyBox Stage 320 Speaker, Woot is now offering the far more portable and modest JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways down at $32.95 shipped. Regularly selling for $50, and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a few very limited-time offers down at $25, today’s deal is otherwise among the lowest we have tracked this year. Perfect timing to head out with you on summer adventures, to the pool party, and more, it is also well below the price on the new, mostly comparable JBL Go 4 at Amazon.

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

Google’s Wi-Fi 6E Nest WiFi Pro routers with 2,200 sq. ft. coverage now start from $80

Pricing on the latest Google Nest WiFi Pro routers has now dropped even lower at Amazon alongside some notable Geek Squad refurbished options over at Best Buy. The Google Nest WiFi Pro is now starting from $142.99 shipped over at Amazon in new condition. But you’ll also find them in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition via Best Buy starting from $79.99 shipped. The latter of which has been “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right away” and ship with a 90-day warranty. Regularly $200 a pop, you’re looking at $53 in savings on the new unit at Amazon and a sizable $120 off via Best Buy right now. The new unit listing is $18 under our previous mention as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details.

Huge deal drops latest Bose refurb QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to $279

We are now tracking the lowest total we have seen yet on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones outside of a very limited Verizon offer. Directly from Bose, and its world-class refurbishment program (they are basically new), you can now land a set down at $279.25 shipped using code SUMMER20 at checkout. They carry a regular price of $429 and are currently on sale at Amazon for $379 in new condition – only once for a brief time did we see them drop to the $339 all-time low there. Head below for more details.

As far as I’m concerned, there are really only a few options when it comes to ANC over-ears on this level – its either Bose, Apple, Sony, or new Sonos Ace. And the Bose Ultra are a more than compelling option that are now well below the price on any of those.

New lows land on Hisense’s affordable 2024 A7 Google Smart TVs from $198

Joining some ongoing price drops on the higher-end 2024 models, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Hisense A7 Series 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV at $279.99 shipped. This more modest option landed on Amazon at over $380 back in April, but actually fetches a regular price tag at $350. Today’s $80 price drop delivers a brand new 2024 Hisense Google TV to your space at a new Amazon all-time low – it is also now matched at Best Buy and joined by discounts on other sizes you’ll find down below.

And here are the ongoing price drops on the higher-end Google smart TVs from the brand:

