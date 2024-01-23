 Skip to main content

OnePlus Buds 3 get ‘Pro’ design for $99, launching February 5

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 23 2024 - 7:05 am PT
0 Comments

While they’re not as “Pro” as we once thought, the new OnePlus Buds 3 have just been announced as a middle-ground option with some “pro” features, but a price of just $99.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are the technical successor to the OnePlus Buds, Buds Z, and Buds Z2. The new earbuds pick up design cues from the OnePlus Buds Pro lineup, but with a few differences in the hardware.

Buds 3 pack dual dynamic drivers for audio output, support LHDC 5.0, and also support active noise cancellation. ANC on the Buds 3 can handle around 49db of noise and have three noise canceling levels too. They also support Google Fast Pair across all Android phones, as well as “3D Audio” on both Android and iOS.

OnePlus says that Buds 3 support 10-minute fast charging to add up to seven hours of use very quickly, with 10 hours of battery in the earbuds themselves and 44 hours when using the case too, but all with ANC turned off. That number goes down if you use ANC, of course.

OnePlus Buds 3 will be available on February 5 for $99 – $79 less than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, but the same price as 2021’s Buds Z2 – in “Splendid Blue” and “Metallic Gray.” There are no pre-orders, but you’ll be able to buy at OnePlus.com and Amazon.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus Buds 3

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.