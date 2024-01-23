OnePlus Buds 3 get ‘Pro’ design for $99, launching February 5

While they’re not as “Pro” as we once thought, the new OnePlus Buds 3 have just been announced as a middle-ground option with some “pro” features, but a price of just $99.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are the technical successor to the OnePlus Buds, Buds Z, and Buds Z2. The new earbuds pick up design cues from the OnePlus Buds Pro lineup, but with a few differences in the hardware.

Buds 3 pack dual dynamic drivers for audio output, support LHDC 5.0, and also support active noise cancellation. ANC on the Buds 3 can handle around 49db of noise and have three noise canceling levels too. They also support Google Fast Pair across all Android phones, as well as “3D Audio” on both Android and iOS.

OnePlus says that Buds 3 support 10-minute fast charging to add up to seven hours of use very quickly, with 10 hours of battery in the earbuds themselves and 44 hours when using the case too, but all with ANC turned off. That number goes down if you use ANC, of course.

OnePlus Buds 3 will be available on February 5 for $99 – $79 less than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, but the same price as 2021’s Buds Z2 – in “Splendid Blue” and “Metallic Gray.” There are no pre-orders, but you’ll be able to buy at OnePlus.com and Amazon.

