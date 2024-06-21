Friday’s deals: OnePlus Pad bundles up to $155 off, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Hisense Google Smart TV $500 off, more

Friday’s deals are ready and waiting down below, including a solid $80 price drop on OnePlus Pad alongside bundle options with up to $155 in savings. From there we move over to the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models starting from $330 as well as ongoing offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $270 off. Hisense’s latest 75-inch U7 mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV has now returned to all-time low pricing alongside other sizes at up to $500 off, and you’ll find even more waiting down below.

OnePlus Pad back to $400 Amazon low, or bundle with magnetic keyboard at 50% off

Now sitting alongside an ongoing deal on the new OnePlus Buds 3, Amazon has once again dropped the OnePlus Pad Android tablet down to $399.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is matching the best straight-up cash discount we have tracked on Amazon since release. However, if you head straight over to the official OnePlus site, you’ll find this same $80 price drop alongside a bundle offer on the regularly $150 OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard case at $74.99, or 50% off. Additionally, you can also opt to bundle the tablet with the basic OnePlus Folio Case at $19.99 (also 50% off the regular price tag). You’ll find both the bundle options on the official listing while you’re configuring your tablet. While we have seen some limited-time deals that threw the keyboard case in for free previously, as of right now the as much as $155 in savings live on the OnePlus Pad and Magnetic Keyboard case is the best around – you also get a FREE OnePlus 0.8mm Sign Pen (just saying).

Our experts deemed the OnePlus Pad a solid choice and a stellar tablet, considering its under half the price of a comparable Samsung Tab, and despite the next-generation model being on the way.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops back down to $330 shipped

I have mentioned it before, and I’ll say again, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is my personal favorite. Today at Amazon we are once again tracking a $70 price drop on the black 43mm variant at $329.99 shipped. While we have seen some wild and fleeting price drops on the over-sized 47mm model in silver for less – that deal tends to come and go, leaves you with what I would consider a less attractive grey band, and is, in many case, too large for your average wrist (in my opinion). Today’s deal gives you the option to land either size and in black or sliver at $10 under the current sale price directly from Samsung and Best Buy.

Hisense’s latest 75-inch U7 mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV now $500 off

Alongside ongoing deals on its latest entry-level A7 models, all-time low pricing has now returned on the 2024 Hisense U7 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TVs. The model that caught our eye immediately is the 75-inch variant that is now marked down to $1,098 shipped at Amazon. It landed on Amazon back in April for the first time and carries a regular price at $1,500 – today’s deal delivers $502 in savings to bring it back to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. The U7 model lands as a mid-tier model in the brand’s 2024 offerings while still bringing much of the best features you’ll find on the more pricey U8. This sentiment also carries over to the size here as well for me – the 75-incher hits right in that sweet spot for many as something that fits nicely in most living rooms, basement home theaters, and gaming rooms without breaking the bank or having something way oversized.

If the 75-inch size doesn’t happen to land in the sweet spot for you, deals on other models are still available with the updated pricing waiting for you below:

Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $270 off

While we did recently spot a notable price drop on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android smartphone, it has since jumped back up to the regular $1,120 regular price on the 512GB model. But now, once again, Amazon is offering the elevated storage model down at $849.99 shipped in all four colorways it offers. Joining an ongoing deal on its larger Fold 5 counterpart, the retro-modern Galaxy Z Flip 5 has returned to its 2024 all-time low at $270 off the going rate in the 512GB configuration – Amazon is actually now offering the 512GB model at the same price as the 256GB. Currently sitting at the full $1,000 and $1,120 directly from Samsung, there is some massive savings right now at Amazon.

Unlocked 256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro hits Amazon low at up to $564 off

We have seen some big-time deals from Woot on the Google Pixel 7 handsets, but Amazon is taking over today by offering the mid-tier unlocked 256GB Pixel 7 Pro down at $435 shipped for a limited time. This is a regularly $999 handset seeing a gigantic 56% price drop. Now $564 off the price you’ll pay at Google, this is a new Amazon all-time low that is now undercutting the offer we are tracking from Woot at $440. And just for comparison’s sake, it is also well below the regularly $999 Pixel 8 Pro that is selling for $749 shipped as part of the ongoing Google Summer Sale event.

