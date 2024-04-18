 Skip to main content

The next OnePlus Pad reportedly ditches MediaTek for Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 18 2024 - 9:21 am PT
The original OnePlus Pad is a stellar Android tablet, but it sounds like the sequel will pack a bigger punch with the addition of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

OnePlus Pad launched last year with some pretty excellent specs on the whole. A big, 11.61-inch 144Hz display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a giant battery, and one of the best MediaTek chips.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 powered the original OnePlus Pad, and it had plenty of power for the tablet while driving down the cost.

However, it seems OnePlus is going another direction this time.

Max Jambor, the same tipster who broke the news the OnePlus Pad 2 is happening this year, says that the new tablet will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It’s a big shift, as that newer chip will likely add a fair bit of cost to the tablet, but should also bring a considerable power boost given that Dimensity 9000 is a couple generations behind.

We’ll find out more about what the OnePlus Pad 2 will bring when it debuts later this year. In the meantime, the current OnePlus Pad is available for under $400, and the OnePlus Pad Go is now coming to the UK and Europe.

