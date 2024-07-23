Prime Video is changing its UI to show more content from additional services

Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking things up a bit by changing its design. The new UI will let you browse different add-on subscription services while also bringing recommendations from across the board with AI.

Prime Video has been growing steadily, and with the release of new cult-classic like Fallout, it’s only getting bigger. The service has added a few other service options like Crunchyroll and Max to the app within the past couple of years, and it looks like its shaping up to prioritize content across add-ons.

In an announcement blog post, Amazon detailed a few new design changes that would be rolling out to the Prime Video app soon. A new UI brings a “content-froward” navigation bar across the top portion of the screen. The idea seems to be to aggregate content types from the various offered services. For instance, the “Movies” tab will offer content from not only Prime Video, but Max and Paramout+.

An additional section will be added to the top bar housing service-specific content. Navigating through Prime Video content only will be an option, but you’ll need to make sure you’ve reached the right spot. Otherwise, the new Prime Video design may lead you to see content you’ll need to pay for.

Prime Video also looks to be adding AI to the app that can choose content for you based on your likes. Rather than a complex algorithm that we’ve been used to in other streaming apps over the years, the new Amazon AI powered by Bedrock will bring in better recommendations. The app will also display summarized synopses that have been shortened with the same AI.

It seems like the new UI design change is meant to push more paid content to Prime Video subscribers. The change adds content from Max, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, and possibly more to the majority of the recommendations given, even if that means you’ll need to add another service to watch it.

The new rollout will take place starting globally today, with most users seeing changes within the coming weeks.