Deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra $335 off, wireless Google Nest Doorbell, SmartTag 2, Odyssey G9 gaming monitor $500 off, more

Wednesday is here and so is a fresh batch of deals. Today’s roundup is headlined by surprisingly low price tags on the unlocked flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra that is now even lower than we tracked for Prime Day with as much as $335 in savings at the ready to deliver to new Amazon all-time low pricing. Next up, we have Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers starting down at $20 Prime shipped alongside the wireless Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at the $110 low, a massive $500 price drop on Samsung’s latest Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, chargers, and more. Head below for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra just dropped even lower starting from $965

We featured some fantastic deals on the unlocked flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Amazon just undercut just about all of them. After seeing the 256GB configurations drop down to $975 for the big deal bonanza earlier this month, you can now score the Titanium Violet model at $965 shipped and the Titanium Gray at $969 shipped (the black model is going for slightly more at $990). This is a regularly $1,300 Android smartphone, one of the most popular on the planet in fact, that is now seeing a massive $335 price drop. We are talking up to $10 better than the Prime Day all-time low and the best we have tracked since they debuted earlier this year. They are currently selling for full price at Samsung in these colors, but the exclusive green and blue variants are up to $120 off there.

Google’s wireless Nest video doorbell just hit the Amazon all-time low at $110 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the wireless Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and still fetching as much from Best Buy, this is $70 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands at $10 under our previous one-day deal mention back in May and delivers the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While we did see the latest wired counterparts drop to $99 at B&H last month, today’s deal is easily among the best prices we have ever tracked on the wireless battery model.

Best price of the year on Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker down at $19.99 shipped for Prime members in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $30, Samsung’s in-house AirTag competitors for Android users made their debut last fall and you can now score one at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and just about every other deal we have tracked since release outside of an extremely short-lived offer last December. Head below for more details.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC + FREE $500 M7 4K Smart Monitor

Over at Samsung, we just spotted a deal that gets you a free 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K UHD with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC at $1,349.99 shipped. Only once before today have we tracked a deal on this new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop that offered a cash discount, but Samsung is now offering a better value with a free $500 monitor. Alternatively, you can also opt for the new 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra at $487 (Reg. $650) instead of the monitor. The same monitor, in case you are wondering, is fetching $500 on Samsung.

Amazfit GTR 4 with 14-day battery life drops $140 ($60 off), plus more from $80

Amazfit is a great brand to consider if you are looking for a smartwatch on a budget, and we just spotted a deal that drops the Amazfit GTR 4 to $139.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly fetching $200, this particular smartwatch is now down $60, dropping to the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. We’ve seen it dip below its original list price multiple times this year, but the current deal drops it $30 below its previous all-time low price of $170. It’s currently going for $156 shipped at Best Buy as a part of its Great Summer Sale.

