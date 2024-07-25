Android Auto requirements have been updated, now requires Android 9.0 or higher

Google has a new set of requirements in place for running Android Auto, with users now required to be using smartphones running Android 9.0 or higher.

Android Auto does not have a high set of requirements to run. Generally speaking, you just need a compatible car, a decent USB cable, and a reasonably modern smartphone. Just two years ago, Google supported every smartphone running Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or higher, but raised the requirements in July 2022 to require Android 8.0 (Oreo) or higher.

Now, the requirements are moving up again.

As of July 2024, Google has updated the relevant support page for Android Auto to officially raise the platform’s requirements to require Android 9.0 or higher. This also comes with the change that the “latest Android Auto app” is no longer required, as the app is a system app on all Android smartphones as of Android 9.0. The official Android Auto website still lists a requirement of Android 8.0 or higher, signaling this is a relatively recent change on Google’s end.

Android Auto Requirements (July 2024)

Notably, this shouldn’t have a major impact on users. Android 8.0 (Oreo), according to Google’s distribution chart in Android Studio, is only being used on just over 6% of active devices as of July 2024, and was only on around 8% of devices in 2023.

Last December, we noticed that Google was preparing to cut off older versions of Android from using Auto, but the information available at the time didn’t include any specifics on timing or what version would be required moving forward.

Another important thing to remember is that these are the bare minimum requirements for using Android Auto over a wired connection. If you wish to use the platform wirelessly, Google requires Android 11.0 or higher, or Android 10.0 with select Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

