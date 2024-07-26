Deals: Samsung Trio Wireless Galaxy Charger 40% off, Razer Kishi V2 Android controller, smart speakers, microSD cards, more

Screenshot

Friday has come back around again and we have a fresh batch of discounts to save you a ton. Firstly, you can now score Samsung’s regularly $90 Trio wireless charger starting from under $54 shipped. That deal sits alongside the haptics-equipped Razer Kishi V2 Pro Android gaming controller, a deep deal on the originally $2,600 65-inch LG C3 OLED smart TV and under $1,300, the wonderful JBL Authentics Google smart speakers at up to $200 off, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals before the prices jump back up on you.

Official Samsung 15W wireless Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy kit from $54 (Reg. $90)

There are loads of 15W chargers out there for Android gear, your new Galaxy Buds, and so on, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing. Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the official Samsung wireless chargers today from $40.50. The one that caught our eye first was the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio at $53.71 in white and $62.99 shipped in black. Regularly $90 straight from Samsung, the white model is at the best price of the year and the black is sitting at the third lowest we have tracked in 2024. Both are seeing the first discount we have seen since the new Galaxy Watch 7/Ultra and Z Flip/Fold handsets debuted earlier this month.

Featuring a sleek black design, it delivers three charging pads for your entire Galaxy setup – smartphone, Galaxy Buds (or other wireless charging earbuds), and a Galaxy Watch. It provides up to 15W of juice and includes the charger itself, a 25W wall adapter, and a USB-C cable.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro gamepad for Android at just $55 today ($95 off)

Woot has been serving some great deals over the last few days, and we just spotted another one that’s worth digging into. We are now tracking a deal that drops Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition controller for Android to $54.99 Prime shipped. You’ll attract an additional $6 if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. This is regularly a $150 gamepad that’s been fetching close to $120 before dropping below $100 earlier this month. Today’s deal shaves $95 off its original list price and beats our previous mention by $15 to land on the lowest price we have tracked. The same Xbox Edition model, in case you are wondering, is currently fetching $78 on Amazon.

JBL’s gorgeous Authentics Google smart speakers with AirPlay up to $200 off

After jumping back to full price and then going in and out of stock in around the Prime Day festivities, the big-time price drops on the gorgeous JBL Authentics Google smart speakers with AirPlay are back at up to $200 off. Joining offers on the higher-end 300 and 500 models, Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker for $249.95 shipped. This model debuted in late 2023 with a $350 MSRP as the first Google Assistant smart speaker that also works alongside Alexa. Today you’re looking at another $100 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. This offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time it has dropped below $275.

LG’s beloved and originally $2,600 120Hz C3 OLED 4K smart TV just dropped to $1,298

We have tracked some notable price drops on the new 2024 C4 LG OLEDs, but the beloved 2023 C3 is still one of the best you can buy and now it’s not one of the more pricey options. Woot is stepping in again today with big-time price drop on the 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED evo 4K Smart TV down at $1,297.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model launched last year at $2,600 and now carries a regular price of $1,700 at Best Buy where it is selling for $1,600. Today’s deal on the 65-inch model is $299 under the best sale price on Amazon right now while also landing at $90 under our previous mention – this is clearly a seriously great value for one of the best and most beloved OLED displays out there.

Samsung’s fastest 128GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card + reader hits 2024 low at $25 (30% off), more from $17

Is the 6 Classic still the nicest Galaxy Watch? Score the silver rotating bezel model at the $279 low

Amazon is now offering the silver 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down at $278.56 shipped. You’re looking at a regular $400 wearable with a deep $120 price drop that undercuts the Samsung sale price by $51 right now. Today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon for this configuration and the lowest price we can find. While I do like the black case model, that one will run you the same $329.99 shipped sale price Samsung is offering right now now, and it just doesn’t have that same traditional timepiece vibe for me. I’ll explain below.

elago’s new AW5 case wraps your Samsung Galaxy Buds 3/Pro in glorious Game Boy goodness at $14.50

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with ANC and 44-hour battery life drop to $60 low (25% off)

While the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still sitting at the $119.99 shipped Prime Day price, down from the regular $180 to land within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, we also have the first deal on the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. You can now score a set of the brand’s latest and most affordable buds in both the Starry Black and Soft Jade colorways down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked since they officially launched in the US last week during Prime Day.

Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC + FREE $500 M7 4K Smart Monitor

Over at Samsung, we just spotted a deal that gets you a free 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 4K UHD with Galaxy Book 4 Edge Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC at $1,349.99 shipped. Only once before today have we tracked a deal on this new Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop that offered a cash discount, but Samsung is now offering a better value with a free $500 monitor. Alternatively, you can also opt for the new 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra at $487 (Reg. $650) instead of the monitor. The same monitor, in case you are wondering, is fetching $500 on Samsung.

Samsung Black Friday in July knocks up to $300 off its fantastic Smart Monitors starting from $220 lows

