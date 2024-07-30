Google Drive PDF viewer adding Gemini side panel integration

In addition to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, the Gemini side panel is now coming to the Google Drive PDF viewer.

To access, double-click a PDF from Google Drive on the web to have it open in a new tab. You can then tap the Gemini sparkle in the top-right corner for the side panel, which has a dark theme to match the viewer.

The side panel, powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro, can be used to summarize “long, complicated PDFs,” while you can ask questions about the document. You can also:

Create new content : Use PDF contents to make something new, like a study guide or an email draft.

: Use PDF contents to make something new, like a study guide or an email draft. Bring in more information: Combine the PDF with other files you have in Google Drive by typing @.

Overall, the general functionality is unchanged from uploading PDFs to gemini.google.com, but there’s now a more integrated experience. This works with:

Scanned PDFs: Pictures of paper documents turned into PDFs.

Native PDFs: PDFs created on a computer, not from a scan.

Text-heavy PDFs: Long PDFs with lots of writing.

Table-heavy PDFs: PDFs with complicated tables.

Gemini in the Google Drive PDF viewer is rolling out over the coming weeks for:

Google One AI Premium

Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium add-ons