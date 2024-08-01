Deals: Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab FE+ $110 off, Galaxy Watch 7 LTE, Bose speakers, chargers, and more

Today’s collection of deals is now ready to go courtesy of the folks at 9to5Toys starting with a $110 price drop on both the 128GB and 256GB Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab FE+. From there, we spotted the first straight up cash deal on Amazon for the LTE Galaxy Watch 7 at $299 alongside ongoing free band offers. Then we move over to a new Amazon low on the all-black Bose SoundLink Flex speaker joined by a host of charging gear and more. Head below for a closer look.

Save $110 on Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab FE+ models from $490 today

Today only, as part of Best Buy Deals of the Day and over at Amazon, you’ll find $110 in savings on Samsung’s latest FE+ Galaxy Tabs. While we did some fleeting deals for less on Prime Day and shortly before that, we are still looking at prices well below the $600+ you’ll pay at Samsung right now. The 128GB model is now down at $489.99 shipped but the more notable price tag here is landing on the elevated 256GB model at $589.99 shipped. Regularly $600 and $700 respectively, you’re looking at $110 off and the lowest we can find. We have only seen the 256GB model go for less a couple of times for one day each across 2024.

Amazon now offering $50 cash discounts on the new 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch 7 at $299

While Samsung certainly offered some big-time pre-orders on its new Galaxy Watch 7, some of the best we have seen on new flagship gear like this in fact, but if you missed out on that or can’t take advantage of the EDU offers, Amazon is now offering what is essentially the first straight up cash deal on the 40mm LTE model in Cream. Amazon has this Galaxy Watch 7 configuration down at $299 shipped right now from the regular $350 price tag. While this setup is now selling for $350 from Samsung with a FREE $50 band included, effectively offering the same value, but Amazon’s offer is less cash out of pocket right now.

Again there’s no denying how low prices can get with the EDU offers on Samsung – you might want to scope out this feature post detailing how to leverage the Samsung Discount Program – but much of the free pre-order credit and codes are no longer active there. This leaves today’s straight up cash deal on the 40mm with cellular connectivity a notable option if you’re looking to score one right now.

Another thing to keep in mind is the trade-in action at Samsung, you can indeed get a lower price there if you have gear to trade-in against the Galaxy Watch 7.

All-black waterproof Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker floats to a new $109 Amazon low

We have seen a few fleeting deals on the more colorful Bose SoundLink Flex speakers for less, but it’s very rare we see the all-black model drop below $119 like we are today. The Lilac Purple dipped to $99 at Amazon for Prime Day, but we are now tracking one of the lowest prices ever on the black variant in new condition at $109 shipped. This is a regularly $149 Bluetooth speaker that, as far as I’m concerned, still hits just about as hard as anything in its weight class. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway as well.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight earbuds adapter just dropped to the $30 all-time low

Twelve South makes one of, if not, the best wireless earbuds adapters with flights with its AirFly devices, and the Duo model just dropped to one of its best prices ever. Regularly $45, we saw this model fall to $36 for Prime Day this year and it is now selling for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite falls back to its lowest price

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]