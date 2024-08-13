Deals: OnePlus Watch 2 $250, Galaxy Watch $100 off, Galaxy A35 $325, headphones, power banks, more

Now under one hour out from this morning’s Made by Google event, it might be all about the Pixel gear today but there are some great deals from elsewhere in the Androidverse to scope out first. Joining a whole host of solid price drops on some of the latest OnePlus gear, its flagship OnePlus Watch 2 has now dropped down to $250 alongside some optional bundle deals. From there, we have a $100 price drop on the stealthy graphite Galaxy Watch 6 (the first straight cash deal on the new Ultra is also still live) as well as an even lower price on the Samsung Galaxy A35 and a whole host of power bank and charger deals to check out too. Head below for everything.

Preorder deals for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Update: Amazon has stepped in with gift card offers now as well:

***Note: You might need to add the items directly to your cart (for now) from this page to checkout.

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

More OnePlus back to school deals:

Save $100 on a stealthy graphite Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 today at $200 shipped

While it’s certainly no Galaxy Watch 7, and we did see it quickly go for less during Prime Day last month, Amazon is now offering Samsung’s all-black Galaxy Watch 6 starting from $199.99 shipped. This model is currently $350 directly from Samsung with LTE and is now $100 under the MSRP. Today’s deal comes within $40 of the, frankly, wild price we saw on Prime Day, but it is also one of the most affordable ways to land a relatively modern Galaxy Watch – it is $100 under the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 too.

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A35 Android smartphone just dropped even lower to $325

Update: The deal below has now dropped even lower to $324.99 shipped. Details below in original post.

Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung Galaxy A35 Android smartphone down at $329.99 shipped. This is a regularly $400 handset seeing a solid $70 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Still fetching the full $400 directly from Samsung, this is the second best price we have tracked since its debut stateside in April, having only been beaten out once for a short-lived Prime Day offer at $300. Unless you have the gear to leverage the $200 instant trade-in credit you can score going directly through the Samsung site, this is as good as it gets.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite just fell back to lowest price at $1,000 (Save $350)

Update: Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC has returned to its lowest price at $999.99 shipped on Best Buy and Samsung.

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low

We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.

First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at $630 or up to $350 off with trade-in

Update: Amazon has now dropped the Titanium Silver model Galaxy Watch Ultra down to $599.99 shipped. You’ll want to check out the details below really quick first, but this is the lowest straight up cash discount we have tracked since release.

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting new release in wearables, and we are now tracking the first deal via Amazon. It’s not a huge deal, but it is the very first straight cash discount after the pre-order phase and this is 9to5Toys where every one if your hard-earned dollars counts. If you’re looking to secure one of Samsung’s latest flagship wearables right now, you can secure the Titanium Silver model on Amazon at $629.99 shipped. This is a $650 wearable that’s only seeing a $20 price drop right now, but it’s also the latest and greatest at the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in or want to bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, you’ll want to go directly to Samsung where you can score the buds at up to $62.50 off and land up to $350 in instant trade-in credit.

While just about all of the pre-order offers have come and gone, you’ll want to scope out our feature piece right here if you’re eligible for EDU discounts – pricing can drop even lower even without trade-ins.

Tested: Oakywood’s gorgeous new wood and steel desktop drawers aren’t perfect, but they are very close to it

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]