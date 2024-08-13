Google’s new Pixel Weather app has a precipitation map, ‘AI Weather Report’

The Google Weather redesign introduced last year with the Pixel Tablet and Fold is already quite nice. Google’s first-party devices, starting with the Pixel 9 series, are now getting a native Pixel Weather app.

This experience is no longer powered or updated by the main Google Search app. Pixel Weather starts by prominently displaying the temperature for a location with the condition above and “Feels like” — as well as High/Low — underneath.

For backgrounds, Google has iconic landmarks, like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and Statue of Liberty for New York.

Gemini Nano is leveraged to offer an “AI Weather Report,” like: “Cold and rainy day, bring your umbrella and hold onto your hat!” and “Pleasant temperature this morning with a high UV index around now.” You can find them throughout the day.

Next is a carousel of Hourly forecast and then 10-day forecast housed in cards, while the other big addition is a Weather map that shows the Precipitation forecast for the next few hours.

You then get a grid of Material You shapes for Precipitation, Wind, Sunrise & sunset, UV index, Air quality, Visibility, Humidity, and Pressure. These cards, along with the 10-day forecast, can be rearranged. On the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you get a nice dual-column UI.

The app’s main screen shows your Current location with a list of your Saved locations that are synced to your Google Account if you have multiple devices. Other features include forecast notifications every evening providing an overview for tomorrow and precipitation alerts.