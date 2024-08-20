Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with Kryo CPU and 1+3+4 core configuration

Qualcomm has announced a new SoC in its lineup, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The new chip brings on-device AI, better CPU performance, and promising camera capabilities.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is not meant to be the company’s flagship SoC. Rather, it’ll likely come to mid-tier devices that want to pack a punch without the price of a hardcore chip. It’s set up in a 1+3+4 core confirmation with one prime core that clocks in at up to 2.5GHz. That’s accompanied by three performance cores at up to 24GHz and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 brings a 4nm process setup, including a Kryo CPU, Adreno GPU, and onboard NPU for AI processing. Qualcomm notes that the CPU is 20% more powerful, and the GPU can handle a 40% improvement over the last model. The power savings overall is set at 12%.

The NPU is able to handle multi-language translation and transcription and other contextual detection tasks. Qualcomm boasts the unit’s AI noise-cancellation abilities. The chip’s AI sector apparently sees a 2x performance increase over the Micro NPU Qualcomm has used in its Sensing Hub.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 looks to be capable of handling a triple-camera setup on devices where each camera comes in at 21MP or less. If there are only two cameras, it can be a 23+21MP setup. With that, the chip will be able to handle 10-bit HDR and 4K video capture on devices. The on-display support comes in at FHD+ at 144Hz, which is promising to see.

As for connectivity, the SoC will be able to utilize 5G mmWave networks and Wi-Fi 6E. Qualcomm says the new chip supports more networks and bandwidths globally than the previous version did.

Qualcomm notes that RealMe, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi are expected to house the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in upcoming devices “in the coming months.”