Deals: Google Pixel Tablet $250 off, Google Nest speaker 50% off, Galaxy Watch 7 from $248, Galaxy S24 cases 76% off, more

Your Thursday edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break is now ready to go with some big-time deals on Google gear. Firstly, we have one of the best prices ever on 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock down at $349 – that’s $250 off – as well as a 50% price drop on Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speakers. Then it’s over to Samsung – the new Galaxy Watch 7 now starts down at $248 and we have huge discounts live on official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases starting from just $11.50. All of that and more awaits down below.

One of the best prices ever hits Google’s latest Pixel Tablet with the speaker charging dock at $349 (Reg. $599)

We have tracked some seriously notable deals on Google’s latest Pixel 9 tablet since it decided to offer an option without the Charging Speaker Dock, but today’s is easily one of the best. Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock down at $349 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a sizable $250 price drop, $20 under our previous Woot mention, and the lowest we can find. For further comparison, this bundle is on sale at Amazon for $499 right now and the 128GB model with half the storage is selling for $399. Needless to say, today’s deal is a seriously notable one – Amazon is charging more than this for just the tablet without the speaker dock right now as well.

Google’s regularly $100 Nest Audio Smart Speaker is half off at $50 today (Chalk or Charcoal)

We just spotted a solid deal that drops Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speakers to $49.99 shipped. This is regularly a $100 smart speaker that hasn’t seen many significant discounts since its debut. Today’s 50% discount knocks a full $50 off its listed price, meaning you can essentially score two of these for the price of one and set up a stereo pair. Its current discounted price is $10 below our previous mention from last month and the lowest we can find. The discounted price applies to Chalk and Charcoal colorways, and they’re also $50 at Walmart today.

Screenshot

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 now starts down at $248 shipped (Open-box with full warranty)

Outside of the Ultra model, and maybe the Google Pixel Watch 3, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the hottest new wearable out there. While we did see some notable deals during the pre-order phase and you can still score some serious credit going straight to Samsung with trade-ins, if you missed out on that or can’t take advantage of the gear flipping action, Amazon has the first straight up cash deal that might be worth your time today. The 40mm model has now landed at $283.49 shipped. That’s certainly not a massive deal considering it fetches $300, it is something and this is 9to5Toys where ever penny counts. If you’re looking to grab one right now, this is the best straight up cash deal around on new listings. However, for an even lower straight up cash deal, the Best Buy open-box listings are starting at $247.99 shipped right now in excellent condition. More details on this option await right here.

Save up to 76% on official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases from $11.50, vegan leather $23, more

We have some spotted some deals on the official Samsung S24 cases, some of which at as much as 76% off. First up, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case starting at $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This deal is also available at Best Buy as well right now. This case will cost you $50 from Samsung and is now seeing a particularly deep deal that comes within about $1 of the all-time low – we have only seen it go for less once on Amazon, and that was for less than a day. Head below for more details and additional Samsung case styles for all sizes in the S24 lineup starting from just $11.50 Prime shipped.

More Samsung Galaxy S24/+/Ultra cases:

Amazon’s flagship 2024 wireless Ring Doorbell Pro with Bird’s Eye returns to $150 Prime Day low (Reg. $230)

Just after the reveal of its next-generation entry-level model that is up for pre-order at $100 ahead of next month’s release, Amazon has now dropped the price on the 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. This sought-after model debuted earlier this year and just saw its very first price drop for Prime Day last month. But if you missed out, Amazon has now brought that deal back at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this flagship offering is seeing a frankly surprising 35% or $80 price drop today to match the lowest we have ever tracked with only the second discount to date.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Score up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy S24/Ultra and land a $25 Best Buy gift card in the process

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from $799 shipped, down from the $1,000 it usually fetches and is currently going for directly from Samsung. Amazon has all four colorways selling for $799, but Best Buy is offering them for $799.99 with a FREE $25 gift card attached for folks with a My Best Buy membership (you can sign up right here for free before making your purchase). This delivers an effective savings of $225 and is the best overall deal we are tracking right now on the larger plus model. These offers are also joined by price drops on the standard S24 and the Ultra model below.

More Samsung Galaxy S24 deals:

Save a massive $360 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and score a $25 gift card too

Best Buy is now offering even deeper deals on the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as part of its Tech Fest sale with bonus $25 gift cards attached. The 256GB model is now back down to $939.99 shipped, but the 512GB configuration is where the serious value is here today $959.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $260 off on the 256GB and the elevated 512GB model is now seeing a massive $360 price drop. This is significantly lower than the $150 discounts we saw at Samsung recently and some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. And that’s before you consider the fact that you’re landing a FREE $25 Best Buy gift card with purchase providing you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership before hand.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

New Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch with up to 45-day battery drops to $262 Amazon low

Update: The price on Amazon has now dropped even more to the lowest we have tracked at $261.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this applies to both the Obsidian and Slate colorways.

After first being unveiled this past May, we are once again tracking all-time low pricing on the new Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch. Regularly $350, you can land on in the Obsidian or Slate colorway down at $297.99 shipped. This is matching our previous mention from Amazon at $52 off the going rate. You can, in fact, get it for a touch less ($0.50 less to be exact) without the Amazon Prime shipping direct from the Mobvoi site.

As you’ll know from our coverage on the Obsidian and the Slate variant that debuted shortly there after in June, the Enduro is a refreshed take on the original Ticwatch Pro 5 with updated hardware and a higher-end band.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15

More OnePlus back to school deals:

