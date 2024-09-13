How to stay connected while traveling with Nomad eSIM on Android [Exclusive deal]

Travel is great, but buying a travel SIM is not. With the help of improved eSIM support on Android phones in recent years and Nomad, a worldwide eSIM provider, you can get up and running in a new country in a matter of minutes. Head below for the details, plus an exclusive promo code for 9to5Google readers!

For years, getting connected in a foreign country meant paying exorbitant carrier international prices or buying a physical SIM at your destination, a process that might leave you disconnected for hours after arrival. But the wider expansion of eSIM tech has made it possible to get connected in a matter of minutes with a simple Wi-Fi connection, or even before you make the journey so you can hit the ground running.

Nomad eSIM is one great option for doing so, with the app’s eSIM services available in over 170 countries at affordable rates, and able to install on Android phones within a matter of minutes. 9to5Google readers can save 5% on any data plan with the code 9TO5GOOGLE.

Quick and easy installation

The process of installing an eSIM is generally super quick and super easy, and doesn’t require you to dig out a SIM card tool either. Through the Nomad app on Android, you can quickly select the country you’re visiting, select a data plan, and install the eSIM. The app even lets you buy and manage multiple eSIMs at one time.

On some Android phones, you can even install an eSIM while your current physical SIM is installed, allowing you to quickly turn off one and turn on the other when you reach a new country.

Plus, Nomad’s data plans are hassle-free and take just a few minutes to install.

More Android phones than ever now support eSIM

For a long time, eSIM support on Android was a flagship feature that only the most expensive smartphones supported. But, over time, that’s changed. Just in the past couple of years eSIM support has expanded to many more budget devices. You’ll find eSIM support in affordable smartphones such as Google’s Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a, Samsung’s Galaxy A series smartphones, affordable smartphones from Motorola and OnePlus, and many more.

Making global data affordable for everyone

One of Nomad’s core goals as an eSIM provider is to make data plans in any country affordable for everyone. On average, Nomad eSIM plans are 20-40% less pricey compared to even other eSIM providers. You can also save on larger journeys by buying a regional data plan which works across multiple countries, such as being able to galavant around Europe without worrying about juggling multiple data plans.

You can also earn loyalty points with Nomad, with each purchase contributing towards future purchases. And, once you’ve signed up, you can also refer friends and family to score a 25% discount for everyone – great for family or friend trips.

Flexible day plans

Quick trip? Nomad also offer day plans which allow you to flexibly select how long you’ll need data for and how much data you’ll need, with unlimited data at slower speeds (512kbps) once you’ve used up the high-speed data you’ve already purchased. That’s perfect if you don’t know how long your trip will be, as well as to prevent wasting money on 15-day or 30-day plans when you really just need a couple of days worth of data.

Reliable coverage and customer support

If there’s one thing that could ruin a trip, it’s not being able to keep your phone connected. Nomad helps here by working with multiple cellular providers in each country to ensure you’ve got coverage everywhere and, if there’s a technical issue, there’s top-notch, 24/7 customer support ready and waiting to give you a hand.

Save 5% on your next international eSIM

eSIMs have made staying connected on Android quick and easy no matter where you are in the globe, and Nomad makes that even easier and more affordable too. Download the Nomad app today (on Android or iPhone) ahead of your next international trip and don’t forget to use the code 9TO5GOOGLE to save 5% on your data plan.

Happy travels!