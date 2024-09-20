Deals: ASUS Snapdragon X Elite laptop $300 off, Galaxy Watch 7 $297, Google smart TV from $220, and more

Joining yesterday’s deal on the LTE model at $50 off, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 down at $297 alongside ongoing offers on Galaxy Watch Ultra. But today we are headlining the all-time low on ASUS’ Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC at $300 off the sticker price to sit alongside the Snapdragon X Plus model. From there, we also spotted massive price drops on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey curved monitor at $500 off as well as some ultra-affordable Google smart TVs from $220. All of that and more is waiting for you down below.

Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to its lowest price yet at $900 (Save $300)

While you can still grab the Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus chip for $750, we just spotted a deal on Amazon that drops the 12-core X Elite model of the Vivobook S 15 laptop down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped. Also, B&H is matching Amazon’s $900 today for the first time, delivering a solid $300 discount on its $1,200 price tag. This particular laptop has seen plenty of discounts recently, but today’s deal drops it $18 below its previous all-time low from earlier this month to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. This is currently the cheapest Copilot+ PC you buy with Qualcomm’s 12-core X Elite chip, and you can learn more about it below.

Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in silver has now dropped to $297 at Amazon

While we are still tracking a notable price drop on the LTE model, Amazon has now dropped the new standard issue 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 down to $296.99 shipped in the silver case colorway. We did see a $20 instant credit at Samsung during its fall sale, but today’s Amazon offer takes things further on the brand new release. Regularly $330, this might not be as deep an offer as the pre-order discounts we saw, it is however a new Amazon all-time low on this model. The official Samsung site is still listed at $300, although there is $250 instant trade-in credits available for folks with gear to put up against the value of the latest-generation wearable there.

We saw some solid deals, the first post-release discounts in fact, during the Discover Samsung fall sale last week, but Amazon is landing today with an even better offer on the new 44mm LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. You can now score the regularly $380 configuration down at $329.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low – this is the best cash deal we have tracked since the latest-generation wearable was released. We saw Samsung offering $20 instant credits on top of elevated trade values, but you had to have some gear to let go off to score a better discount there.

Upgrade your office or gaming space with $500 off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor (Reg. $1,300)

We are now tracking a deal at Samsung’s online store that drops its latest Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor back down to $799.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $500 discount on one of the latest Odyssey curved gaming monitors that has fetched as much as $1,300 in recent months. Today’s $800 discounted price is also matched at Amazon, where this 2024 model dropped to the $1,100 mark shortly after its debut before dipping to $900 and, eventually, $800 for the first time in April. It is now back to its lowest price, so head below for details to see if you want to cash in and snag it for your setup.

Hisense 55-inch A6 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay is down at $220 shipped today

It’s certainly not some high-end OLED model with a speedy refresh rate, but Best Buy is now offering a solid deal on the affordable 2024 Hisense 55-inch Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at $219.99 shipped. This Best Buy exclusive typically fetches $300 and has now dropped $80 to deliver a solid, modern 55-inch viewing experience without completely breaking the bank. For further comparison here, Amazon’s in-house 4-series 55-inch sells for $380 on sale right now.

Amazon has Samsung’s Titanium White Galaxy Watch Ultra back at the $600 low

Amazon has now brought back the all-time low on Samsung’s Titanium White Galaxy Watch Ultra back at the $599.98 low.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra lands on your wrist with a cushion-style case that despite reminding just about everyone of Apple’s Ultra wearable, I think the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands on its own with its unique 47mm case shape that’s 2mm smaller than Apple’s latest.

The durable titanium design houses the 1.5-inch Super AMOLED as well as the bevy of intelligent health and fitness features, sleep tracking action, swim-ready design, and Samsung’s longest-lasting Watch battery ever that can go for “up to 100 hours on a single charge.”

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor with Streaming TV and Gaming Hub hits $242 all-time low

One of the more affordable models in Samsung’s refreshed Smart Monitor lineup is now seeing a solid discount. You can now score the latest 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) FHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV in black down at $242.10 shipped. That’s $58 off the $300 going rate, landing $8 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. Today’s 19% discounts mark the lowest price we have tracked for this updated 2024 model. The same display is currently fetching $250 at Samsung with a lighter $50 discount.

First deal hits Google’s official magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable at $25

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 arrived in mid August and we are now tracking the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch 3 USB-C Fast Charging Cable courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $30, you can save 16% with a total down at $25.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is indeed the first notable price drop we have tracked since it first landed on Amazon at the same time as the third-generation Google smartwatch – it also works with Google Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Does Google Pixel Watch 3 come with charging cable?

Yes, the new Google Pixel Watch 3 does include a charging cable with purchase. But for folks looking to secure a second one for the office or a different place in the home, perhaps even one to throw in your EDC kit, today’s deal is the best price we can find on the official model.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

