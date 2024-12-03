 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch FE are now getting Wear OS 5 updates

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 3 2024 - 7:40 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy watch 5

Following the Watch 6 last month, Samsung is now bringing its One UI 6 Watch update, with Wear OS 5, to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup went months without any updates this year while the company was working on its next big update to Wear OS 5. The One UI 6 Watch update brings some new features, some design tweaks, and more to the Galaxy Watch series, but it was only available on select devices to start. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra have been running the update since July, but older generations were left waiting on Wear OS 4.

Now, that’s changing.

Over the past few hours Samsung has rapidly been expanding the rollout of Wear OS 5 to the Galaxy Watch 5. Users report getting the update on Bluetooth variants of the Watch 5 in countries throughout Europe, as spotted by multiple users on Reddit. The update is also available to Watch 5 Pro in Malaysia as one user found. Interestingly, the update still isn’t available to Watch 6 variants in some of these regions, despite expanding to Watch 6 units in the US and other regions last month.

But it’s not just the Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung is also rolling out Wear OS 5 to the Galaxy Watch FE.

While the rollout appears limited to Europe, One UI 6 Watch has started rolling out to Samsung’s budget-focused Galaxy Watch FE in some regions as users have reported. The Galaxy Watch FE launched earlier this year as a $199 option in Samsung’s lineup, offering a much more affordable way to get into Samsung’s smartwatches. This was accomplished by essentially re-branding the Galaxy Watch 4 with some minor updates. Oddly enough, though, the Galaxy Watch 4 hasn’t started getting this same update widely yet, though GSMArena did cite some user reports of the update being available in Korea.

Have you installed One UI 6 Watch on your Galaxy Watch? Let us know in the comments below.

More on Galaxy Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, Bluesky, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications