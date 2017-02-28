Google says its CDN Interconnect ecosystem has grown to 8 providers

Google this evening has announced that with the general availability of Google Cloud CDN, it has expanded the number of CDNs in the ecosystem to eight. This move, the company says, offers “choice and speed to Google Cloud Platform customers.”

Google made the announcement in a post on its Cloud Platform blog, revealing the additions to the CDN Interconnect ecosystem, which now includes: Akamai, CloudFlare, Fastly, HighWinds, Level(3), Limelight Networks, Google Cloud, and Verizon.

With the general availability of Google Cloud CDN, we’re pleased to announce that the number of CDNs in Google Cloud’s CDN ecosystem has risen to eight, offering choice and speed to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers.

In the same blog post, Google goes on to tout some of the benefits of its Cloud CDN platform, as well as offer testimonials for members of the CDN Interconnect ecosystem.

Google Cloud CDN is delivered on Google’s high performance global network and edge infrastructure. Google Cloud CDN uses Google’s globally distributed 80+ locations of presence to accelerate content delivery for websites and applications served out of Google Compute Engine and Google Cloud Storage, reducing latency and serving costs.

Google Cloud CDN does not charge extra for HTTPS (TLS) traffic.

Google Cloud CDN is integrated into GCP. Once you’ve set up HTTP(S) Load Balancing, you can enable Cloud CDN with a single checkbox.

We’ll be launching a new user interface (UI) for Google Cloud CDN at Google Cloud Next 17 with a separate navigation bar for CDN configuration and reporting, in addition to keeping the existing checkbox for enabling it via the Load Balancing UI.

More details are available on Google’s Cloud Platform blog.