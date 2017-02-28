New survey shows Samsung’s reputation continues to suffer following Note 7

While Apple still holds a commanding lead, a new survey from research firm Reputation Institute claims that both Apple and Samsung have suffered significant drops in their reputations over the last year. The data, which was collected from over 170,000 consumers, shows that Apple has slipped to the 20th spot on the list, while Samsung dropped to number 70.

Both of these rankings are significant changes compared to last year. Apple landed in the 10th slot last year, while Samsung had placed 17th. Though Samsung’s drop is obviously more dramatic, Apple’s is a continuation of the trend during the last few years.

As for what Reputation Institute’s RepTrak study aims to show:

“The annual Global RepTrak® 100 spotlights the companies that truly understand what they stand for and how to reinforce the emotional bond with their stakeholders across all the markets they serve,”

Back in 2011, Apple was essentially tied as the number one most reputable brand, but since then the company has slowly been slipping. The fall from 10th to 20th marks its sharpest year-over-year drop yet. In the announcement, Reputation Institute’s chief marketing officer explained that it isn’t explicitly clear as to why Apple saw such a dramatic fall (via CNET):

“Apple still has an excellent reputation for its products and corporate performance, but as the perceptions of its governance and citizenship fade, the company is starting to take a hit when it comes to its overall corporate reputation,” Allen Bonde explained.

Samsung’s fall, however, shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise considering the company’s recent Galaxy Note 7 debacle and bribery scandal. With the Galaxy S8 on the horizon, though, things are looking up for the company.

Coming in at the top of the list is Rolex, while LEGO Group holds the runner-up slot. Following those are The Walt Disney Company, Canon, and Google, who respectively round out the top 5. From there, Bosch, Sony, Intel, Rolls-Royce, and Adidas close out the top 10.

Reputation Institute’s latest list comes following commentary from Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White last week, who explained that Apple has the upper hand on Samsung now more than ever. Samsung also recently dropped out of Fortune’s top 50 most admired companies, while Apple came in at number one.

The full details concerning the RepTrak study can be read below: