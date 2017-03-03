The Samsung Galaxy S8’s bezel-less display could be called ‘Infinity Display’

We’re looking forward to the full debut of the Samsung Galaxy S8 later this month, but ahead of that reveal, we’re still getting plenty of new information about the device. As we’ve seen in multiple leaks, and as Samsung has basically confirmed itself, the Galaxy S8 is going to come with a nearly bezel-less display. Apparently, that display will be marketed as “Infinity Display.”

According to the USPTO, first discovered by GalaxyClub, Samsung has recently filed a trademark on the name “Infinity Display,” stating that the term will be used in relation to the company’s smartphones. It’s not a guarantee (companies often trademark names that they never end up using) that Samsung will use this name in marketing the Galaxy S8, but it would be a pretty fitting name. Not only does Samsung’s S8 display go right up to the edges on either side, but it also curves down on either side of the display, as we’ve seen in several recent leaks.

Unfortunately, the trademark application doesn’t provide any further information regarding the new name, but odds are we’ll hear this on stage at Samsung’s event, as well as in the phone’s marketing.

On a related note, reports out of Korea are also claiming that Samsung has kicked off mass production of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, with the company apparently planning an initial run of 10 million units. That divides up to 4.7 million units during March, and another 7.8 million in April. It’s unclear how Samsung plans to split up production between the two sizes, though.