Accelerated Mobile Pages rolling out to a billion Yahoo Japan, Baidu, & Sogou users in Asia

Over the last year, Accelerated Mobile Pages have appeared almost everywhere on Android and iOS, including Google Search results and even some apps. The AMP Project is about to see a major expansion following its adoption by Yahoo Japan and Chinese search engines Baidu and Sogou.

The news was announced at the first AMP Conf in New York by project lead and Google Search VP David Besbris. Notably, this expansion to Asia brings Accelerated Mobile Pages to over a billion new users.

Yahoo Japan is one of the largest search engines in the Asia Pacific region, while Baidu and Sogou hold the number one and two position in the Chinese market.

AMP pages are mainly encountered when looking at search results on mobile. While the Google-backed AMP has seen wide industry support from companies like LinkedIn, Pinterest, and WordPress, support from the Chinese market is remarkably important given how Google does not have a real presence in the country.

Google and other partners announced AMP in late 2015 and launched the feature in early 2016. At the time, it was a response to siloed alternatives from Facebook Instant Articles and Apple News.

AMP should be rolling out beginning today on Yahoo Japan, Baidu, and Sogou.