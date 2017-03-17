Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant, water resistance and more

It seems that recently, practically every company is throwing its hat into the smartwatch ring, from traditional watch companies like Casio and Tag Heuer, to Verizon and ZTE. Montblanc’s recently unveiled Summit features a more luxurious design than your typical smartwatch.

Summit features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution. It runs Android Wear 2.0, features several exclusive Montblanc watchfaces and has Google Assistant integration. Summit charges via a magnetic puck and is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor as well as a barometer and electronic compass. The smartwatch is also rated at IP68 for water resistance. Pricing starts at $890 for the stainless steel models, but increases to $1,020 for the titanium casing. Several bands are also available, so you can choose between multiple colors of leather, rubber, calfskin and if it suits you, even alligator. It will initially go on sale online later this year in May in both the US and UK.

Montblanc Summit is the first smartwatch combining Swiss fine watchmaking codes with the most advanced wearable technologies. The design is inspired by the award-winning 1858 collection and the heritage of Minerva as one of Switzerland’s most revered timekeeping specialists. The spirit of the watch manifests itself through the Montblanc digital watch faces: the elegant 1858 collection, a summit-shaped fitness watch face to track daily goals and a minimalist urban watch face, among others. Each classic complication can be turned into a digital complication providing useful information like next meeting or fitness stats.

Source: Montblanc