YouTube TV officially launches in select U.S. markets on mobile and desktop

After first announcing the service back in February, today YouTube TV is officially launching in select U.S. markets.

The standalone TV service that offers users 4 big networks and other channels with unlimited DVR functionality for $35 a month comes today to both mobile devices and desktop users in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Chicago ahead of a broader roll out.

For the $35 a month subscription fee, users will get access to four broadcast networks— CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC— and other channels including a host of EPSN, Disney, NBC, CBS, and Fox channels among others:

CW, Telemundo, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CSN, Fox Prime Ticket, FSI, NBCSN, USA, FX, Freeform, Disney, E, ESPN U, FS2, BTN, ESPN SEC, Bravo, Oxygen, FX, Syfy, Disney Junior, Disney XD, NBC Universo, CBS Sports Network, ESPN News, NBC Golf, National Geographic, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, Fox Business, Local Now, FXM, Sprout, Universal, Nat Geo Wild, Chiller.

As part of today’s launch, YouTube also announced more networks coming soon to the service at no additional cost, including: AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, WE tv, and BBC World News.

The service, which allows users to watch on up to six devices simultaneously, is launching today for iOS and Android users and also available through the browser for desktop users. To watch on the big screen in your living room, for now you’ll be limited to Chromecast functionality through the apps mentioned above.

You can sign up and get a free trial where available at tv.youtube.com.