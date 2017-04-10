The ZTE Quartz packs Android Wear 2.0 and LTE, coming to T-Mobile April 14th for $199

Earlier this year we caught word via a leak that ZTE was planning its first Android Wear smartwatch and today, that smartwatch has gone official in the ZTE Quartz.

This new smartwatch is a budget conscious option that doesn’t give up all that much in order to get its lower price point. The Quartz packs Android Wear 2.0 powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and a whopping 500mAh battery. That’s one of the largest we’ve seen on an Android Wear device in a while, so it should have no trouble getting the device through ZTE’s claimed 36 hours of battery life.

The Quartz also offers a 400×400 1.4-inch AMOLED display, 768mb of RAM, 4GB of storage, and packs other features you would expect from an Android Wear device, such as an IP67 water/dust resistance rating and a speaker. ZTE has also included GPS on this device along with LTE.

As far as the build is concerned, ZTE is going with a metal build that looks great in my opinion, but obviously won’t be for everyone. The watch band is also a standard, removable option that has a nice dual-tone design. There’s no rotating power button, unfortunately, and do keep in mind that this watch is pretty thick at just over half an inch.

So where’s the compromise? The only major things missing on the Quartz are wireless charging (it uses pins), NFC for Android Pay, and a heart rate sensor. ZTE also confirmed that the watch is, unfortunately, exclusive to T-Mobile for the time being.

Pricing for the ZTE Quartz lands at just $199, $192 if bought through T-Mobile’s payment plans. You can see the watch at T-Mobile’s website, sales begin on April 14th. The watch will also be available in store starting April 21st.