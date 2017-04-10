The ZTE Quartz packs Android Wear 2.0 and LTE, coming to T-Mobile April 14th for $199

Earlier this year we caught word via a leak that ZTE was planning its first Android Wear smartwatch and today, that smartwatch has gone official in the ZTE Quartz.
This new smartwatch is a budget conscious option that doesn’t give up all that much in order to get its lower price point. The Quartz packs Android Wear 2.0 powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and a whopping 500mAh battery. That’s one of the largest we’ve seen on an Android Wear device in a while, so it should have no trouble getting the device through ZTE’s claimed 36 hours of battery life.
The Quartz also offers a 400×400 1.4-inch AMOLED display, 768mb of RAM, 4GB of storage, and packs other features you would expect from an Android Wear device, such as an IP67 water/dust resistance rating and a speaker. ZTE has also included GPS on this device along with LTE.
As far as the build is concerned, ZTE is going with a metal build that looks great in my opinion, but obviously won’t be for everyone. The watch band is also a standard, removable option that has a nice dual-tone design. There’s no rotating power button, unfortunately, and do keep in mind that this watch is pretty thick at just over half an inch.
So where’s the compromise? The only major things missing on the Quartz are wireless charging (it uses pins), NFC for Android Pay, and a heart rate sensor. ZTE also confirmed that the watch is, unfortunately, exclusive to T-Mobile for the time being.
Pricing for the ZTE Quartz lands at just $199, $192 if bought through T-Mobile’s payment plans. You can see the watch at T-Mobile’s website, sales begin on April 14th. The watch will also be available in store starting April 21st.
ZTE USA Expands into Smart, Connected Wearables with the Quartz Smartwatch Arriving Exclusively on T-Mobile
The ZTE Quartz smartwatch blends form and function for under $200
Richardson, Texas — April 10, 2017 — ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the US and second largest in the no-contract market*, today announced its first wearable device in the US – the ZTE Quartz connected smartwatch. Available exclusively at T-Mobile, the ZTE Quartz brings consumers the benefits of an always connected experience with cellular, Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity. Available on TMobile.com beginning Friday, April 14 and in select T-Mobile stores beginning Friday, April 21 for $192, the ZTE Quartz evokes a bold design and smart experience at an unbeatable price.
Powered by Google Android Wear 2.0 and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 platform, the ZTE Quartz smartwatch offers users the ability to connect to what matters, virtually wherever and whenever. Consumers can make calls, send and receive texts, share on social media, get directions, stream music, and so much more without always having to carry their smartphone.
“The launch of the ZTE Quartz smartwatch officially marks ZTE USA’s entry into the exciting wearable space,” said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA. “We are known to push the boundaries of affordable premium smartphones. With this smartwatch, we are expanding our reach into the wearables segment and offering our consumers a rich, connected smartwatch experience while maintaining our affordability value proposition.”
ZTE Quartz smartwatch highlights include:
- Affordability for All: For under $200, you now have access to the latest technology packed into a functional and stylish smartwatch.
- Connectivity: You can make calls, text and stay connected virtually anywhere, all from your watch utilizing T-Mobile’s network.
- Long Battery Life: Fitted with a large 500mAH battery, the Quartz allows you to enjoy the smartwatch anytime without having to worry about running out of battery.
- Customization at Your Fingers: With interchangeable wrist bands and customizable watch faces, proudly wear the smartwatch whether you are dressing up or dressing down.
- IP67 Rated: Protection from water and dust gives you greater peace of mind in knowing the ZTE Quartz is safe in almost any situation.
- Crisp Display: The 1.4” AMOLED display, along with Gorilla Glass 3, delivers a vivid viewing experience no matter where you are.
- Flexibility: The smartwatch can be used as a companion to your smartphone or as a standalone wearable device with the ability to make calls right from your wrist.
- Android Wear 2.0: Google’s newest Android Wear OS comes standard on the ZTE Quartz with the most up-to-date notifications, range of watch faces and applications, and Google Assistant features.
- Snapdragon Wear 2100: The smartwatch takes advantage of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, which is designed specifically to meet the demanding size and battery life requirements of a compact smartwatch while delivering a smart, super-responsive, and virtually always-connected experience.
