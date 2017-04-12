Google Express for Android updated w/ shared lists & more

Google this week has rolled out an update to its Google Express shopping app. The update brings the app to version 15.0 and includes a variety of changes and new features. Keep reading for a full breakdown of what’s new…

With this week’s update, Google Express now supports shared Shopping Lists. This means you can invite your friends and family members to add items to your shopping list, thus making it easier to make sure everyone gets what they need. You can add items to these shared lists from your phone, computer, and Google Home.

Furthermore, the update drops compatibility for Android versions older than Jelly Bean, is approaching its five-year anniversary. Lastly, Google says the update features some spring cleaning bug fixes and interface tweaks to improve the overall experience: