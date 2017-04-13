Google launches Areo app combining food delivery and home services in India

Stateside, Google Express provides home deliveries for groceries and other goods. The company has now quietly launched a similar service in India. Google Areo is more focused on food delivery and home services, like calling an electrician.

Areo aggregates “thousands of local goods and services,” including “restaurants, providers, and chefs” for food delivery, and “electricians, painters, cleaners, plumbers, and more” for home maintenance.

Google partnered with several prominent services in the country, but missed integrations with other large players, including an Amazon-backed home service.

The app has a simple interface, with cards listing the categories of services you can order from Areo. Tapping and drilling down allows users to filter through results. There is also a more general search, as well as detailed ratings and reviews.

Deliveries and services can be booked and scheduled at specific times. Checkout is done via netbanking, card, or with cash during delivery. The Economic Times notes that unlike previous services, Google is completing the payment process for the merchant right in the app.

For the moment, Areo is only available in Bangalore and Mumbai. This launch continues the trend of recent Google rollouts in the country. Play Music subscriptions launched earlier this month, as did a beta version of the lightweight YouTube Go.