Some Google Wifi routers experiencing outages, workarounds available as fix in development

Since March, some Google Wifi owners have experienced frequent connectivity drops with fixes only temporarily remedying the issue. Google is working on a permanent fix, but has provided some workarounds in the meantime.

After updating Google Wifi to version 9202.35.8 last month, a number of customers have noticed a loss of their network as the primary hub turns solid blue. While a power cycle restores the Wi-Fi connection, this issue returns after several hours. Those afflicted by the issue note that even a hard reset, which deletes all data, does not provide a complete fix.

Google has been investigating the issue for the past several weeks, but as of yesterday was still working on a “final fix for this issue.” In the mean time, the team has provided temporary fixes that have worked for some customers:

1. Attempt to setup GWifi from scratch using a different owner account. This can mean creating a new Google account, or using a family member’s Google account to setup the Google Wifi devices through the GW app. 2. Disconnect wireless Windows 10 devices or Xbox devices (or connect them via ethernet instead). There have been a few cases in which disconnecting any Windows 10 devices or Xbox devices has brought the Google Wifi network back up again without crashes.

While the problem only affects a few customers, this is the second issue in the past two months to affect Google’s Wi-Fi products. Back in February an error with the Google Accounts engine pushed a hard reset to Wifi and OnHub routers that required owners to set-up their devices again.