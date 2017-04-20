Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone (unlocked) discounted to $600

From 9to5Toys:
Never-MSRP (Top-Rated Plus Seller, 99.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Note: This model is for GSM networks only, as it is the international version. That’s a $50 savings off the regular price at online retailers like Verizon and the first discount that we’ve seen. We loved it in our hands-on review and Best Buy customers agree, with nearly 400 leaving a 4.6/5 star rating.
Google Pixel features:
- Android 7.1 Nougat
- 5.0″ or 5.5″ AMOLED Display
- Cameras: Rear: 12.3 MP • Front: 8 MP
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 processor
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 32GB & 128GB
Bring the power of Google directly to your fingertips with the Google Pixel. A large 32GB of storage keep data secure, while unlimited cloud storage transfers data as needed, and it’s completely automatic. The large 5-inch screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 to ensure the Google Pixel remains scratch-free. With unlimited online storage for your photos and videos from Google Photos,¹ you’ll never have to delete an old memory to make room for a new one. And Pixel keeps everything safe and secure: photos, videos, music, contacts, texts, and more.