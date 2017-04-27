Google+ adds ‘Topics’ to help find high-quality content from Communities and Collections

Google+ is a niche community in the bigger picture of online social networks, but it’s one that’s filled to the brim with Google fans. Now, those super-fans — yes, some of us included — have a new way to find content from Communities and Collections: Topics…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Google announced Topics today on The Keyword, and says it serves as a place to find topical content from across popular Collections and Communities:

Millions of people use Google+ to connect around the things they’re interested in. To help you sort through the many Collections and Communities where people share, we’ve created a new feature called Topics. With Topics, you’ll see a high-quality stream of Collections, Communities and people related to things we think you’ll be interested in.

For now, it looks like only Google itself can create topics, and they’re only available in three languages for now: English, Spanish and Portuguese.

You can find the new feature hitting Google+ today. For example, here’s the Topic for Black & White Photography, which features some content from across the social network.