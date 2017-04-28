Google announces Developer Keynote, reserved seating, more Office Hours at I/O 2017

With I/O 2017 three weeks away, Google is announcing some improvements to the format of its annual developer conference. In addition to larger venues for sessions, attendees will be able to reserve seating and take advantage of twice as many Office Hours.

Taking into account feedback from the inaugural conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre last year, Google is increasing the size of each tent at I/O 2017. This should give more attendees the opportunity to listen to talks in person. Additionally, to minimize lines, there will be reserved seating, as well as first-come, first-served seating.

Office Hours were in huge demand last year and Google is now doubling the number available, while sandbox demo areas are now inside climate-controlled structures.

One format change has Google also hosting a Developer Keynote after the main keynote finishes at 11:30 AM. It is billed as a way for developers to “take advantage” of new product announcements.

Google notes that more sessions will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks, with the final list not available until after the Developer Keynote finishes.

There will be over 150 technical sessions this year and all of them will be livestreamed at google.com/io.